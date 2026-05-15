Business News | Govt Extends Bid Deadline for Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Scheme to Widen Participation

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Heavy Industries has extended timelines for global tenders under the REPM scheme as a response to demand for the same by multiple stakeholders, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The Government's response to queries from bidders will be issued on 09.06.2026. The Bid Due Date has been extended from 28.05.2026 to 29.06.2026, while the opening of Technical Bids has been rescheduled from 29.05.2026 to 30.06.2026 to facilitate wider participation and provide additional time for stakeholders in the bidding process.

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The Addendum has been published on the Central Public Procurement (CPP) Portal for the information of all stakeholders.

The Ministry said the bid due date has been extended from May 28 to June 29, 2026, while the opening of technical bids has been rescheduled from May 29 to June 30, 2026. The decision was taken following requests from multiple stakeholders seeking additional time.

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The Ministry added that responses to bidder queries will be issued on June 9, 2026, and the addendum has been published on the Central Public Procurement Portal.

The global tender was originally invited on March 20, 2026, for selecting manufacturers as beneficiaries under the REPM scheme to establish integrated rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facilities in India.

The scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 26, 2025, with a financial outlay of Rs 7,280 crore.

Under the scheme, the government aims to establish a manufacturing capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per annum of integrated rare earth permanent magnets in India to strengthen domestic production and reduce import dependence.

Rare earth permanent magnets are used in sectors such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, high-end electronics, aerospace and defence systems. The government said the scheme aims to develop the complete value chain from NdPr oxide to finished magnets within the country. (ANI)

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