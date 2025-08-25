BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 25: Fans of BGMI, India's favorite multiplayer game, can now claim today's special reward, the Gulping Gull Backpack. Designed to stand out in every lobby, this vibrant backpack adds a bold statement to your in-game style. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions. Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels. Redeem Codes:
1. EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T
2. EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU
3. EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53
4. EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK
5. EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ
6. EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4
7. EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT
8. EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD
9. EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP
10. EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ
11. EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ
12. EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P
13. EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG
14. EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS
15. EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ
16. EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS
17. EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36
18. EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB
19. EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6
20. EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE
21. EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ
22. EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X
23. EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK
24. EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7
25. EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF
26. EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V
27. EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X
28. EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN
29. EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3
30. EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT
31. EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N
32. EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R
33. EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8
34. EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR
35. EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT
36. EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7
37. EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T
38. EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP
39. EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C
40. EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN
41. EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD
42. EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W
43. EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED
44. EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A
45. EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT
46. EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9
47. EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E
48. EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW
49. EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U
50. EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)