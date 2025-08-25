BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 25: Fans of BGMI, India's favorite multiplayer game, can now claim today's special reward, the Gulping Gull Backpack. Designed to stand out in every lobby, this vibrant backpack adds a bold statement to your in-game style. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions. Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels. Redeem Codes:

1. EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T

2. EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU

3. EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53

4. EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK

5. EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ

6. EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4

7. EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT

8. EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD

9. EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP

10. EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ

11. EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ

12. EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P

13. EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG

14. EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS

15. EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ

16. EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS

17. EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36

18. EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB

19. EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6

20. EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE

21. EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ

22. EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X

23. EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK

24. EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7

25. EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF

26. EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V

27. EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X

28. EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN

29. EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3

30. EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT

31. EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N

32. EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R

33. EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8

34. EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR

35. EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT

36. EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7

37. EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T

38. EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP

39. EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C

40. EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN

41. EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD

42. EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W

43. EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED

44. EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A

45. EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT

46. EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9

47. EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E

48. EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW

49. EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U

50. EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

