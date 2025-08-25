Mumbai, August 25: In preparation for Ganeshotsav 2025 festivities, the Pune District Collector’s Office has announced a temporary ban on the sale of liquor in select parts of the city to maintain public order and ensure the safety of devotees. The restrictions will be in place from August 27 to September 6 in areas under the Khadak, Vishrambaug, and Faraskhana police stations, which host some of the city’s oldest and most prominent Ganpati mandals.

The dry day decision comes following a request from the Pune Police, who expressed concerns about law and order during the ten-day festival. “We requested the district collector to declare dry days during the entire festival to avert crimes and other law and order situations,” said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Dry Days in August 2025 in India: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, List of Festival Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Shops, Bars and Restaurants.

Dry Day in Pune Areas From August 27 to September 6: Strict Action Against Violators

The order will apply to all outlets licensed to sell alcohol, including wine shops, bars, beer shops, restaurants, and permit rooms. No sale, billing, or transportation of domestic or foreign liquor will be allowed in the notified areas during the specified period. The administration has warned that violators will face strict action, including possible suspension of licenses.

Joint teams from the police, district administration, and emergency services will be deployed to monitor law and order throughout the festival. Traders have been advised to clearly communicate the dry day schedule to staff and adjust their supply chains accordingly. Stock Market Holiday on August 27? Will Share Market Remain Open or Closed for Ganesh Chaturthi? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on Wednesday.

The State Excise Department will oversee enforcement of the ban, with dedicated teams monitoring compliance in high-sensitivity zones. "We have declared dry days after receiving a letter from the Pune police. Our team will keep a watch on these establishments," said Atul Kanade, State Excise Superintendent.

In addition to area-specific bans, liquor sales will be prohibited across the entire Pune district on the first day (August 27) of Ganeshotsav and the main immersion day (September 6). Shops in all talukas, including rural areas, will remain closed on these days. The ban will also extend to shops located along designated immersion procession routes on the 5th and 7th days of the festival.

