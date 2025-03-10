VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: The grand inauguration of Patliputra Signature Park took place today in the prestigious Chi V area of Greater Noida. Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari inaugurated the project on this historic occasion. While speaking to the media, he revealed that he had also built his home in Patna with the same builder, which is why he has complete trust in them. Since Yogi Ji is developing a Film City nearby, he has booked a studio apartment in this project for himself.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, enthusiastic customers, and company employees, including Shri Anil Kumar, the Managing Director of Patliputra Group. Expressing his gratitude to all the attendees, Shri Anil Kumar stated, "Patliputra Group has successfully delivered over 5 million square feet of commercial and residential projects across various cities in India. Now, through this new project in Greater Noida, we are committed to providing our customers with unique residences equipped with world-class amenities. Like every other project, this one will also be completed on time with the highest quality standards."

Shri Anil Kumar also announced a special offer for customers, stating that all buyers will receive an inaugural discount of up to Rs5 lakh and an assured return of up to 12% until possession. The company has pledged to deliver possession of this project by 2026.

With its state-of-the-art facilities, prime location, and excellent connectivity, Patliputra Signature Park presents an attractive investment opportunity for investors and homebuyers. The project has generated immense enthusiasm among customers.

The inauguration of Patliputra Signature Park marks a new milestone in Greater Noida's real estate sector. With this project, Patliputra Group has once again demonstrated its commitment to quality and reliability.

