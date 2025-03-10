New Delhi, March 10: The second half of Parliament's budget session begins on Monday, with papers being laid on the table by several ministers. Various standing committee reports and bills will also be presented in both Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, members Biplab Kumar Debshri and Jai Prakash will present the First Report of the Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House.

Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP MP Saumitra Khan will lay on the table the following reports of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs:- "(1) 251st Report on Action Taken by government on the Recommendations/ Observations contained in the T245th Report of the Committee on 'Prison - Conditions, Infrastructure and Reforms'. (2) 252nd Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the Ministry of Home Affairs. (3) 253rd Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER)". Similar reports will be presented in the Rajya Sabha by Dr Radha Mohan Agrawal and Ajay Makan. RSP MP N K Premachandran Urges Government to Allow Constructive Debate in Parliament.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement showing Supplementary Demands for Grants - Second Batch for 2024-25. She will also present statements on estimated receipts and expenditures of the State of Manipur for the year 2025 and the Supplementary Demands for Grants in respect of the state for the year 2024-25. Home Minister Amit Shah will move that the Bill to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand, as a University, be known as the “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University and declare the same as an institution of national importance.

The university will impart technical and management education and training in co-operative sector; promote co-operative research and development and attain standards of global excellence therein to realise the vision of “Sahkar Se Samriddhi” and to strengthen the co-operative movement in the country through anetwork of institutions, and also to declare the Institute as one of the Schools of the University. The Bill will be moved for consideration and passage. Planned Deadlocks in Assemblies, Parliament Not Good for Democratic Values: LS Speaker.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move "that the Bill to make provisions for the transfer of rights of suit and all liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading and every endorsee of a bill of lading, to whom the property in the goods mentioned in the bill of lading shall pass, upon or by reason of a consignment or an endorsement and formatters connected therewith or related thereto, be taken into consideration."

