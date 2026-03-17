PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Greenpanel Industries Ltd., India's No.1 MDF Company & the largest wood panel manufacturer, has been honoured as one of the "Most Trusted Brands of India 2026-27" recognition by Team Marksmen at the Most Trusted Brands of India felicitation ceremony held at Sahara Star Hotel, Mumbai.

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The recognition celebrates brands that have built strong consumer confidence through consistent performance, reliability, and quality. The award was presented during the felicitation ceremony that formed part of the Most Trusted Brands of India 2026-27 summit, which brought together leading industry voices to discuss evolving brand perceptions and the role of trust in building long-term market leadership.

Greenpanel's recognition reflects the company's sustained focus on delivering high-performance wood panel solutions while building enduring relationships with dealers, architects, interior designers, furniture manufacturers, and homeowners across India. Over the years, the company has established a strong reputation for dependable products, advanced manufacturing standards, and responsible business practices that place customer trust at the core of its growth journey.

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Greenpanel's product portfolio spans across MDF, HDF, Pre-Laminated MDF, Plywood, and Wooden Flooring--offering versatile solutions for modern residential and commercial interiors. Through continuous investments in technology, innovation, and product development, the company continues to strengthen its leadership position in India's wood panel industry.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Shobhan Mittal, CEO & Managing Director, Greenpanel Industries Ltd., said:

Trust is the strongest foundation for any brand. This recognition from Team Marksmen reflects the faith placed in Greenpanel by our customers, partners, and industry stakeholders across the country. Over the years, our focus has been on building an organization that consistently delivers dependable products, upholds the highest manufacturing standards, and fosters long-term relationships with the communities and partners we serve. As we continue to strengthen our leadership in the wood panel industry, recognitions like these further motivate us to keep raising the bar for quality, reliability, and responsible growth."

Greenpanel operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, and Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, equipped with modern technology and stringent quality protocols that ensure consistent product performance and supply reliability across India.

With a strong nationwide dealer network and growing presence across urban and emerging markets, Greenpanel continues to expand its reach while investing in innovation, sustainability, and responsible manufacturing practices. These efforts have helped the company build enduring credibility in India's interior infrastructure sector.

The "Most Trusted Brands of India 2026-27" recognition further reinforces Greenpanel's position as a dependable partner for the design and construction ecosystem.

About Greenpanel Industries Ltd.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is India's Largest Wood Panel Manufacturer® and India's No.1 MDF Company®, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes MDF, HDF, Pre-Laminated MDF, Plywood & Blockboards and Wooden Flooring.

The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Tirupati district (Andhra Pradesh), supported by advanced technology, stringent quality standards, and a strong pan-India distribution network.

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