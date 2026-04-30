Business News | GreytHR Launches GPS Live Tracking for Field Attendance Verification

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: greytHR, India's leading full-suite HRMS platform, today announced the launch of GPS Live Tracking -- a new attendance capability that helps organisations verify field attendance through work-hour-bound, privacy-first location tracking.

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greytHR currently serves over 34,000 organisations across 25+ countries, managing 3.2 million+ employees and processing more than USD 23 billion in payroll annually across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Beyond Punch-In. Beyond Punch-Out.

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Traditional attendance systems capture when employees start and end their day -- nothing in between. GPS Live Tracking fills that gap by building a transparent, auditable timeline of the workday: geo-tagged sign-ins and sign-outs, location-based check-ins, movement during working hours, and automatic logging of GPS or connectivity gaps.

Critically, tracking begins only after sign-in and stops at sign-out. No background monitoring. No always-on location access.

"GPS Live Tracking is designed for attendance verification -- not surveillance," said Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO, greytHR. "By limiting tracking to working hours and making it fully consent-driven, we help organisations improve transparency, reduce attendance disputes, and build trust with their field teams."

Built In. No Hardware Required.

The feature is native to the greytHR attendance module and mobile app, requiring no additional hardware or third-party integrations. Employees, managers, and HR teams all get visibility into the same chronological activity timeline.

Key capabilities:

- Geo-tagged sign-in and sign-out- GPS tracking - scoped strictly to working hours- Chronological activity timeline- Automatic logging of GPS and connectivity gaps- Shared visibility for employees, managers, and HRGPS Live Tracking is purpose-built for field sales teams, service engineers, delivery and logistics staff, relationship managers, healthcare field workers, and other distributed roles.

About greytHR:

greytHR is a full-suite HRMS platform designed to automate and simplify complex, recurring, and critical HR and payroll functions, ensuring compliance and security. With over 50 tools, greytHR offers 'Hire-to-Retire' solutions for People Operations, including advanced modules for recruiting, onboarding, engaging, paying, appraising, retaining, and retiring employees. The platform also leverages AI-driven analytics and recommendations to enhance employee engagement throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

Trusted by CFOs and loved by CHROs, greytHR serves businesses of various sizes and is adaptable across industries like manufacturing, SaaS, healthcare, hospitality, education, and retail.

As India's leading HRMS and payroll provider, greytHR is rapidly expanding in the MEA and SEA regions, offering world-class Made-in-India software solutions to emerging markets. The company proudly serves over 34,000 clients, managing 3.2 million+ employees across 25+ countries.

At the heart of greytHR's success is its commitment to its people. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company demonstrates its dedication to building a high-trust, high-performance workplace where employees are valued, empowered, and motivated to do their best work.

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