Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24: Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, announced the launch of its expanded product portfolio Commercial Building Services (CBS) in India. This new range includes high-performance, energy-efficient pumping solutions designed to address the evolving needs of commercial infrastructure, like hospitality & healthcare sectors, district cooling and data centre verticals and office or residential buildings, recreation and transport infrastructure.

With growing focus on reducing operational costs and meeting sustainability goals, the new range offers smart, compact, and flexible pumping systems that help businesses optimise energy use while ensuring high level of performance and reliability.

Saravanan Panneerselvam, Senior Regional Sales Director, Commercial Building Services - IMEA, Grundfos, said, "In Grundfos sustainability is not an option, it's a way of life. We are confident that these new products will help strengthening our bonding with customers in the journey towards a sustainable future. Together let us create a greener world for the future generations."

The refreshed CBS product portfolio features four key offerings:

Grundfos NK/NKE: A new series of NK long-coupled end-suction pumps offers improved efficiency, robust hydraulic design, and a long lasting build. The NKE pump variant offers smart integrated IE5 high efficiency motors, built-in differential pressure sensors, and intelligent controls, facilitating seamless integration into building management systems. (Link).

Grundfos TPE3: An advanced in-line pump with built-in differential pressure sensors is now available upto 22kw delivering IE5 level of efficiency in accordance with IEC 60034-30-2. Through range of multiple control modes and the Grundfos GO remote app, it adjusts the flow automatically, offering up to 25% energy savings compared to conventional offerings. This TPE3 pump also has an environmental product declaration (EPD) in accordance with EN15804 and ISO 14025. (Link).

Grundfos LSV: Compact, high-capacity long-coupled, horizontal split case, double suction pumps, which are single-stage, non-self-priming, centrifugal volute design, with space-saving vertical design and low NPSH, these pumps ensure high efficiency, performance and reliability. LSV pumps are ideally suited for district cooling and data centre applications where high efficiency and high reliability are most critical features. (Link).

Grundfos Hydro Multi-E with CME pumps: A plug-and-play pressure boosting system combining multiple horizontal multistage pumps with intelligent control logic and IE5-rated motors. Compact unit with plug and play set up for easy installation and low maintenance. Suitable for intelligent pressure management in residential and light commercial buildings which require precise water pressure. (Link)

Niren Rohanlal, Senior Product & Solution Manager, Commercial Building Services - IMEA, said, "Imagine a world where your technology doesn't just keep up--it thinks ahead. Today, we're not just unveiling new products; we're introducing our next leap forward."

The launch is part of a nationwide roadshow titled "Let Water Flow Smart", with the first event held in Chennai on June 20, 2025, similar launches are planned across the country in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

With this product portfolio expansion, Grundfos reinforces its long-standing commitment to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), driving forward its legacy of innovation, sustainability, and engineering excellence. By aligning with India's green building mission and national energy efficiency goals, Grundfos continues to deliver high-efficiency solutions that support a low-carbon future and promote responsible environmental stewardship.

Grundfos pioneers' solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improves the quality of life for people. As a global pump and water solutions company, it provides expertise in energy and water-efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications, including water utility, water treatment, industries, and buildings.

Find out more: www.grundfos.com/in.

