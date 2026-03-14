GST 2.0: The Impact of New Tax Reforms on the Healthcare Sector In India

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 14: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has changed the way businesses operate in India, but its influence on the healthcare sector is more profound than a simple tax reform story. For patients, GST directly affects the cost of medicines, hospital treatments, and diagnostic tests. For hospitals, it alters billing structures, compliance duties, and profit margins. And for manufacturers, it influences pricing power and cash flow.

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However, the big question is: will GST reforms ease the burden on patients? Let's explore the impact of GST on the healthcare industry.

What are the key revisions in GST 2025 relevant to healthcare?

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Below are some of the primary changes related to healthcare in the revised GST regime, which became effective on 22 September 2025:

1. Simplified Tax Slabs

The Indian government has restructured the GST framework for greater simplicity. Previously, tax slabs included 28%, 18%, 12%, and 5%. In the new system, many goods and services now fall under two primary slabs: 5% and 18%.

- Life and health insurance premiums, along with certain life-saving drugs, are now in the 0% tax bracket.

- Diagnostic kits and reagents have been moved to the 5% slab, down from 12%.

- Test strips and glucometers are now taxed at 5%, down from 12%.

- Items such as medical-grade oxygen, corrective spectacles, bandages, wadding, and gauze have also seen tax reductions from 12% to 5%.

2. Lower GST on Medicines

All drugs (excluding a few specified ones) will now be taxed at 5%, down from 12%. In addition, 33 life-saving medicines are now fully exempt from GST (0%).

Examples include:

- Agalsidase Beta (enzyme replacement therapy for rare genetic disorders)

- Imiglucerase (used for managing Gaucher's disease)

- Eptacog Alfa (administered for severe bleeding disorders like haemophilia)

3. Lower GST on Medical Supplies and Devices

Various essential medical devices and consumables, such as apparatus, diagnostic kits, bandages, test strips, reagents, glucometers, and wadding, now attract 5% GST, compared to 12% or 18% earlier.

4. Exemption of GST on Health Insurance Premiums

Premiums paid for individual health insurance, senior citizen policies, and family floater plans are now fully exempt from GST.

This includes critical illness insurance, making essential coverage more accessible and affordable for those with serious health risks.

5. Changes in Input Tax Credit and Other Compliance Issues

While the GST rate cuts have reduced the tax burden on products such as insulin, cancer drugs, dialysis equipment, and stents, challenges persist due to the inverted duty structure. In this scenario, the GST on inputs or raw materials is higher than that on finished goods, leading to accumulated input tax credit (ITC).

This mismatch affects manufacturers' pricing strategies and cash flow. Moreover, pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses must adapt by:

- Updating billing and accounting systems

- Re-labelling and re-pricing inventory

- Adjusting MRPs for existing stock

Positive impact of these changes

The GST 2.0 reforms are expected to benefit the healthcare sector and patients in several ways:

1. Reduced Costs for Patients

With essential medicines and medical devices taxed at 5% or 0%, patients are likely to see reduced treatment costs. For instance, life-saving cancer drugs now being exempt from GST result in direct financial relief.

2. More Affordable Health Insurance

The exemption of the 18% GST previously levied on health insurance premiums means policyholders now pay only the base premium. This significantly reduces the cost of maintaining coverage, especially for annual renewals.

This also applies to critical illness insurance, making such protection financially feasible for more individuals.

3. Boost to the Medical Devices Industry

Lower tax rates reduce input costs, potentially increasing manufacturing output and simplifying operations. This may benefit diagnostic labs, small-scale producers, and patients alike.

4. Simpler Compliance for Businesses

The new GST framework features fewer slabs and clearer categorisations. This may support better financial planning for suppliers, pharmacies, and hospitals while reducing the administrative burden.

5. Better Access to Critical and Rare Disease Treatments

With 33 high-cost, life-saving drugs now tax-free, individuals with rare or chronic diseases may find treatments more affordable. This could improve access to essential care for patients with limited financial resources.

Conclusion

The introduction of GST 2.0, which took effect on 22 September 2025, marks a significant shift in India's taxation system. Under the revised framework:

- Most medical devices and medicines are taxed at 5%, making healthcare products more affordable.

- 33 critical life-saving medicines, including those used for rare diseases and cancer, are exempt from GST.

- Premiums for health insurance, including critical illness insurance, are fully exempt, easing the financial burden for individuals and families.

These changes collectively aim to make healthcare more accessible and financially sustainable.

However, the true impact depends on how efficiently these reforms are implemented, how swiftly the healthcare sector adjusts, and whether the resulting cost savings are passed on to patients and policyholders.

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