Motorola has confirmed that it will launch two new budget-focused smartphones, the Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power, in India on 19 May 2026. This announcement follows the brand’s recent ascent to the fifth position among India’s top smartphone manufacturers, according to latest industry reports. The new handsets are designed to build on this momentum by offering high durability and significant battery life in the competitive entry-level 5G segment.

The upcoming G-series models represent a strategic upgrade over their European counterparts, specifically regarding processing power. While the global variants utilise older hardware, the Indian iterations are confirmed to feature newer internal components. Motorola has also confirmed that the devices will be available via Flipkart, maintaining the brand’s familiar design language with flat edges and a seamless rear camera module. iQOO Z11 Price, Expected Specifications; Check All Details Before Launch in India.

Moto G37 Series Specifications and Durability

The standout feature of the Moto G37 series is its emphasis on physical resilience. Both the Moto G37 and G37 Power will come with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection. This level of durability, which provides resistance against drops and scratches, is a feature typically reserved for more expensive flagship models and is currently rare in the budget segment.

Key technical specifications confirmed for the Indian market include:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset with Adreno graphics.

Battery: The G37 Power features a massive 7,000mAh battery with 30W charging, while the standard G37 includes a 5,200mAh unit with 20W TurboPower support.

Display: 6.67-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,050 nits peak brightness.

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with storage options of 128GB or 256GB, expandable via microSD.

Camera: A 50MP primary rear camera and an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies.

Software: Android 16-based Hello UI.

Multimedia and Connectivity Features

Despite their budget positioning, the handsets are equipped with several premium multimedia attributes. The Moto G37 series includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support to enhance the entertainment experience. Connectivity options remain comprehensive for the segment, featuring a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

For security and environmental protection, the phones feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. The devices will be available in at least two colour options: blue and turquoise green. By focusing on battery longevity and a clean software interface, Motorola intends to appeal to mainstream buyers looking for a practical, long-lasting device. Motorola Razr Fold Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Moto G37 and G37 Power Price in India

While the Moto G37 series started at approximately EUR 249 (around INR 27,000) in European markets, the Indian pricing is expected to be significantly more aggressive. Analysts predict the devices will be positioned to disrupt the sub-INR 15,000 to INR 20,000 category to better compete with offerings from brands like Poco and Realme. Final retail prices will be officially revealed during the launch event on May 19, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Motorola, 91 Mobiles ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).