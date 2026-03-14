Mumbai, March 14: Lava has officially launched the Bold 2 5G in India, expanding its presence in the budget-friendly smartphone segment. As the successor to the previous year’s model, the new device focuses on providing a practical daily experience with a shift in design philosophy, moving away from curved screens to a more user-friendly 2.5D flat display configuration.

The latest model introduces significant internal upgrades, specifically in its processing power and software integration. By incorporating an advanced chipset and a clean operating system interface, the company aims to enhance multitasking capabilities. These improvements, combined with added durability features, position the device as a competitive option for consumers seeking reliable 5G performance at an accessible price point. Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Pro, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Launch in India Soon; Check Details.

Lava Bold 2 5G Price in India

The Lava Bold 2 5G is set to retail at a starting price of INR 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, a price that accounts for applicable bank offers and available coupons. Interested buyers can purchase the device through the Amazon India platform, with sales officially commencing on March 19.

Lava Bold 2 5G Specifications and Features

The Lava Bold 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with the option for 6GB of virtual RAM expansion. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 15 and includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India; Check Price and Specifications.

For photography, the rear setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary auxiliary lens, while the front houses an 8MP selfie camera. The handset measures 7.55mm in thickness and carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity and aesthetics are rounded out by two colour options: Feather White and Midnight Black.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).