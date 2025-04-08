BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Guestara, an AI-powered guest management platform, has announced a strategic collaboration with Internet Moguls, India's first digital marketing agency for hoteliers by hoteliers, to redefine how hotels across the country drive revenue and guest engagement. This alliance marks the beginning of a deeper relationship, with Internet Moguls' Founder, Avijit Arya, joining Guestara as a strategic advisor to accelerate the platform's growth in the Indian hospitality sector.

Reimagining Hospitality Growth with Deep Industry Roots

Founded on August 15, 2009, Internet Moguls has been a first mover in hospitality marketing, earning the trust of brands like Lemon Tree Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, Fern, and Rain Tree, along with over 100 independent and chain hotels worldwide. With more than Rs 10,000 crores in client revenue generated, the company has become a trusted growth partner for General Managers, Revenue Managers, and hotel owners. With new offices in Pune, Mumbai, and Goa, Internet Moguls is poised to help shape the next decade of growth for Indian hoteliers.

Avijit Arya's appointment as an advisor signals a shared mission with Guestara: to equip Indian hospitality businesses with smart, scalable, and result-oriented technology and marketing solutions.

Addressing Key Challenges in Hospitality

Today's hoteliers face numerous challenges, from fragmented guest engagement strategies to an over-reliance on traditional revenue streams. Many struggle to maximize direct bookings, optimize guest experiences, and track measurable ROI from their marketing efforts. This partnership provides a unified approach, allowing hotels to attract more guests through Internet Moguls' digital marketing expertise while ensuring superior guest experiences and operational efficiency through Guestara's AI-driven automation. Together, the two companies enable hotels to increase direct bookings, improve upselling opportunities, and streamline guest communication, ultimately leading to higher revenue and guest satisfaction.

A First-of-Its-Kind, Fully Integrated Hospitality Growth Solution

Guestara empowers hotels with AI tools that automate guest communication, streamline check-ins, and drive incremental revenue through hotel upselling and feedback-driven engagement. Internet Moguls complements this with marketing strategies that increase direct bookings, leverage events and trends, and strengthen brand presence online.

What sets this collaboration apart is its integrated nature--a full-stack growth engine where marketing drives traffic, and AI ensures each guest interaction adds value. Hotels benefit from reduced operational overhead, increased guest satisfaction, and measurable improvements in revenue.

A Game-Changer for Hoteliers

By leveraging Internet Moguls' ability to attract and convert potential guests and Guestara's ability to automate and enhance the guest experience, hotels can now experience a new era of revenue growth. The synergy between the two ensures that hoteliers no longer have to choose between improving guest engagement and maximizing profitability--this collaboration delivers both seamlessly.

"Hoteliers today need solutions that don't just promise revenue growth but deliver tangible results. By integrating Guestara's AI-driven guest management with Internet Moguls' revenue-focused marketing, we are empowering hotels with an unmatched advantage in the industry," said Akshay Dekate, CEO of Guestara. "This partnership is designed to make hotel operations smarter, guest interactions more personalized, and revenue strategies more effective."

Avijit Arya, Founder & Chief Mogul at Internet Moguls, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Guestara's cutting-edge AI technology perfectly complements our mission to help hotels optimize their digital presence and drive profitability. Together, we are ensuring that hoteliers can access to a comprehensive solution that delivers real, measurable growth without complexity."

Expanding Reach and Impact

As Guestara expands its AI solutions and Internet Moguls strengthens its regional presence, the two companies are committed to empowering thousands of hotels with an intelligent, unified solution for sustainable growth.

