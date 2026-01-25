Mumbai, January 24: Fujifilm India has announced the launch of the instax mini Evo Cinema, the newest addition to the instax hybrid instant camera Evo series. Designed to bring cinematic storytelling to instant photography, the camera blends classic analogue styling with modern digital features, allowing users to capture both still images and videos and turn everyday moments into physical keepsakes.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema Price in India

In India, the instax mini Evo Cinema Premium Edition will be available as a combo box that includes the camera and two packs of instax mini glossy film with 10 shots each. The product is priced at an MRP of INR 47,999. Pre-bookings will be open from January 21 to January 27, 2026, on the official instax India website. Customers who pre-book will receive two additional designer instax mini film packs with 10 shots each as a special benefit. The product will go on sale from January 28, 2026, with dispatches beginning on the same date.

The Evo series is a hybrid instant camera range that allows users to preview images on the rear LCD display, select their preferred shots for printing and enjoy an immersive photography experience through a wide range of creative effects.

Commenting on the launch, Koji Wada, Managing Director of Fujifilm India, said that the company’s focus on innovation is driven by its purpose of giving the world more smiles. He added that the instax mini Evo Cinema reflects this philosophy by combining cinematic creativity with the emotional value of instant prints, offering users a meaningful way to express themselves and preserve memories in the digital age.

Arun Babu, Associate Director and Head of Electronic Imaging, instax and Optical Devices Business at Fujifilm India, said the camera is designed for a new generation of creators who enjoy experimenting with formats and storytelling styles. He highlighted features such as video-to-print functionality, era-inspired effects and a premium analogue-inspired design, adding that the Premium Edition and pre-booking offers are expected to appeal strongly to users seeking expressive and lasting memories.

The instax mini Evo Cinema can capture both still images and videos and converts video data into a QR code that is printed alongside a still image taken from the video. This allows users to hand over a video in print form and revisit the full clip later by scanning the QR code.

As a new feature, the camera includes the Eras Dial, offering effects inspired by different time periods. Ten era-based effects are available, including a 1960 mode inspired by 8mm film cameras. Each effect has 10 adjustable levels, providing a total of 100 creative expressions that give photos and videos a distinctive time-travel feel.

The camera features a vertical grip design inspired by Fujifilm’s FUJICA Single-8, an 8mm camera launched in 1965. Its carefully crafted design and analogue-style controls enhance the overall shooting and printing experience.

The dedicated app allows users to edit videos by combining clips and adding cinematic opening and ending templates. It also includes a direct print function that enables smartphone images to be printed as instax photos.

Overall, the instax mini Evo Cinema functions as a three-in-one device, serving as a video camera, still camera and smartphone printer.

The camera was officially unveiled by acclaimed Bollywood film director Imtiaz Ali, who highlighted the device’s ability to blend classic cinematic storytelling with the tangibility of instant photography.

Main Features of the instax mini Evo Cinema

Capture videos and turn them into instax prints with QR codes

Users can record videos up to 15 seconds using simple controls by pressing and holding the shutter button. Videos can be reviewed instantly on the rear monitor, and selected scenes can be printed as instax prints with a QR code. Scanning the QR code on a smartphone allows the video to be replayed with an instax frame or downloaded for easy sharing on social media.

Era-inspired Eras Dial effects

The camera features 10 Eras Dial effects inspired by different time periods, including a 1960 mode influenced by 8mm film cameras and a 1970 mode reflecting the look of colour CRT televisions. Each effect includes visual textures, noise and tape-like distortions, along with 10 adjustable intensity levels, offering 100 creative variations. Audio is also processed with era-specific sound characteristics, and some modes include nostalgic sounds during shooting for a fully immersive experience.

Design with vertical grip and classic analog feel

The instax mini Evo Cinema features a premium black and grey design with a vertical grip inspired by Fujifilm’s FUJICA Single-8 movie system from 1965. Physical elements such as the clickable Eras Dial and the Print Lever recreate the tactile feel of analog photography. Users can shoot using the rear monitor or attach the included viewfinder, while the grip attachment improves stability and overall handling. Samsung Galaxy A57 Design Revealed via TENAA Listing; Check Expected Specifications Before Launch.

Dedicated app for viewing and editing videos

The companion app allows users to view, edit and combine videos captured with the camera on a smartphone. Videos and images can be transferred via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, with faster previews and selection. Users can merge multiple clips into videos of up to 30 seconds, apply cinematic opening and closing templates, create movie-poster style instax prints with text, and directly print photos stored on their smartphones. With app integration, the camera functions as a video camera, still camera and smartphone printer in one device.

