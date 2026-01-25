Kylian Mbappe delivered a decisive performance on Saturday, scoring both goals in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica in La Liga 2025-26. The French forward's brace temporarily propelled Los Blancos to the summit of the La Liga standings, marking their third consecutive win across all competitions. The result sees Real Madrid accumulate 51 points from 21 matches, placing them two points clear of rivals Barcelona, who have a game in hand against Real Oviedo on Sunday.

Real Madrid Win Thanks To Kylian Mbappe's Brace

Match Overview

The encounter against third-placed Villarreal, often a challenging fixture, proved to be a tense affair with few clear-cut opportunities in the first half. Real Madrid's breakthrough arrived just two minutes into the second half when Mbappé capitalised on a loose ball inside the box to tap home the opener. Despite Villarreal creating chances to equalise, including a notable effort from Gerard Moreno, they were unable to test Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois effectively. The victory was sealed in stoppage time when Mbappé was fouled in the box by Alfonso Pedraza, subsequently converting the resulting penalty with a composed Panenka finish.

Mbappe's Impact and Season Form

Mbappe's two goals against Villarreal increased his La Liga tally for the season to 21, solidifying his position as the league's top scorer. This follows a remarkable 2024/25 season where he was the top scorer with 31 goals, earning him the Golden Boot. The Frenchman has consistently been a pivotal figure for Real Madrid, having reached 50 goals in just 53 La Liga matches for the club with a goal against Levante on 18 January 2026. His consistent goal-scoring prowess has been crucial for coach Álvaro Arbeloa's side, particularly as they navigate a demanding season.

Context and Title Race

The win at Villarreal represents a significant step in Real Madrid's season revival, especially following a surprising Copa del Rey defeat to second-tier Albacete in Arbeloa's inaugural match at the helm. While Real Madrid currently holds the top spot, the La Liga title race remains finely poised. Barcelona's upcoming fixture against Real Oviedo will be critical in determining whether they can reclaim pole position or if Real Madrid will maintain their slender lead heading into the next round of matches. The consistent performance of key players like Mbappe will be vital as the season progresses.

