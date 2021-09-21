Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Guiding Lights Consultants an 18 year old stalwart corporate today announced crossing the 1 millionth mark in training clients globally.

Headquartered out of Pune the company is spearheaded by Indu and Mitesh Khatri (IMK) and they have carved a niche and considered as stalwarts in their field.

The company which had started with humble beginnings today delivers programs in countries like the US, Germany, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Oman and Singapore.

Known for their Law of Attraction course across the world, the knowledge which has been spread and generated across various platforms via their training is creating ripples in the market. This course works on 4 main areas i.e. Health, Relationship, Career and Money and is a unique outcome-based business model which helps participants tremendously in a holistic manner to achieve balanced success.

IMK have also co-authored a couple of Best-Selling Books like 'Awaken The Leader In You' & 'The Law Of Attraction'. These books have touched the lives of many people and has also received a testimonial by Marshal Goldsmith. It may be recalled that Mitesh has been the 1st Coach to make executives walk over a live FIRE in a training room which is spoken about in his book Awaken the Leader in You. His book "The Law of Attraction" has been a best seller and due to popular demand, the book was also released in Marathi to cater to different language reading audiences in Maharashtra.

Speaking at the occasion Mitesh Khatri co-founder Guilding Lights consultants said, "We are extremely happy to reach the milestone of training over 1 million audiences and completing 18 years in the industry. It has been a good journey for us at Guiding Lights and we are happy to touch lives and make an impact in our small way. We are also happy to see that we have reached other countries as well with our programs and are helping audiences internationally as well."

Indu Khatri mentioned, "1 million trained in over 18 years, feels like we started just yesterday, we are extremely happy to achieve this milestone and are looking forward to growing together with everyone. We have participants from the age group of 14 years till 68 years. On this occasion, we are happy to announce a FREE workshop for whoever wishes to attend and benefit."

Guiding Light Consultants is built on the value of 'Customer's First' and we ensure 'Client Delight' for all the customers in our various programs.

Mitesh has been conducting free workshops on his book 'The Law Of Attraction' for more than 18 years now, this is their way of giving back to the society. This free workshop itself has brought huge success for his participants. kindly register using this link MiteshKhatri.com/LOA

To know more about his flagship Platinum Program, you can attend their free webinar on Platinum. MiteshKhatri.com/Platinum

You could also visit us on coaching.miteshkhatri.com

