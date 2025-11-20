Kandla (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has been conferred with the prestigious Green Gateway Award - Green Visionary Port of the Year at SustainPort India 2025, Goa, organised by Mission Energy Foundation.

According to DPA, Capt. Pradeep Mohanty, Dy. Conservator, received the award. Chairman DPA, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, has attributed this achievement to DPA's "unwavering commitment to sustainability".

In another accolade, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla bagged the prestigious Samudra Manthan Award as the "Winner" for achieving a historic 150 MMT cargo handling milestone.

B. Ratna Sekhar Rao, Traffic Manager received the award, presented by the Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) at an award ceremony held in Mumbai.

According DPA, Kandla's website, Deendayal Port's journey began in 1931 with the construction of RCC Jetty by Maharao Khengarji.

After, the independence of India in 1947, Deendayal Port's success story continued and it emerged to be India's No. 1 Port in the year 2007-08 and has retained the top position for the 14th consecutive year since then.

On March 31, 2016, Deendayal Port created history by handling 100 MMT cargo in a year - the first Major Port to achieve this milestone.

Kandla Port, also known as the Deendayal Port is a seaport in Kutch District of Gujarat state in the western India, near the city of Gandhidham.

Located on the Gulf of Kutch, it is one of major ports on the western coast. Kandla was constructed in the 1950s as the chief seaport serving western India, after the independence of India.

"The Port of Deendayal is located on the Gulf of Kutch on the northwestern coast of India, some 256 nautical miles southeast of the Port of Karachi in Pakistan and over 430 nautical miles north-northwest of the Port of Mumbai (Bombay). It is the largest port of India by volume of cargo handled. Deendayal Port Authority, India's busiest major port in recent years, is gearing up to add substantial cargo handling capacity with private sector participation," its website read. (ANI)

