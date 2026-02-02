Mumbai, February 2: Kia India has reported a strong start to the calendar year, recording a 10.3 per cent year-on-year growth for January 2026. The South Korean carmaker successfully dispatched 27,603 units to dealerships across the country, surpassing the 25,025 units sold during the same month in 2025.

The company attributed this upward trajectory to a steady and modest demand across its entire product portfolio. Key contributors to the sales volume include popular models such as the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carens Clavis, which currently remains the only multi-purpose vehicle in its segment to offer both internal combustion engine and electric powertrain options. Upcoming Car Launches in February 2026: From MG Majestor and BMW X3 M Sport Pro to Nissan Tekton and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, Know Specifications and Other Details.

Kia India Expansion of Electric and Premium Portfolios

While the existing lineup maintains consistent market traction, Kia India is preparing for a significant expansion of its portfolio later this year. Testing is currently underway for new models, including the Syros EV and the premium Sorento SUV, both of which have been spotted as camouflaged test mules on Indian roads.

The Sorento, which produces approximately 261bhp, is expected to be a formidable competitor in the premium SUV segment, directly challenging the long-standing dominance of the Toyota Fortuner. These new additions are strategically timed to strengthen Kia's presence in both the mass-market electric vehicle space and the high-end utility vehicle category.

Strategic Outlook for 2026

Industry analysts suggest that the launch of the new Seltos will be pivotal in maintaining the brand's legacy in the mid-size SUV segment. Furthermore, the projected launch of the Syros EV and Sorento in the fourth quarter of 2026 indicates a clear shift towards diversifying powertrain options to meet evolving consumer preferences. Renault Duster 2026 Launched in India: Check Price, Design, Features.

As the brand scales its operations, the integration of advanced technology and competitive performance metrics remains a priority. With a robust beginning in January, the automotive manufacturer appears well-positioned to navigate the competitive landscape of the Indian market throughout the remainder of the year.

