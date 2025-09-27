VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 27: Saint-Gobain Gyproc India proudly inaugurates its training center at ITI Sambhaji Nagar -- a state-of-the-art facility designed to develop future-ready talent in the drywall and false ceiling trade.

The launch event was graced by Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, State Minister for Skill Development, Employment and Innovation, along with senior leaders from Gyproc India. This landmark initiative reflects Gyproc India's continued commitment to driving skill development and shaping a future-ready workforce for the evolving construction industry. Established in collaboration with ITI Sambhaji Nagar, the new center will provide structured vocational training in lightweight construction, with a focus on gypsum-based applications.

As construction technology rapidly evolves and demand for skilled professionals rises, the training center will serve as a platform for local students to access high-growth career opportunities, while simultaneously elevating industry standards and practices. By equipping students with hands-on experience in modern methodologies, advanced materials, and cutting-edge tools, the program aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements.

Mr. Sudeep Kolte, Managing Director, Saint-Gobain Gyproc India, remarked on the initiative: "Saint-Gobain Gyproc India continues to lead the way in sustainable construction solutions, reinforcing our focus on innovation, talent development, and industry partnerships. Through initiatives like this, we aim to empower a workforce that is technically skilled and aligned with global best practices strengthening both India's construction sector and its international competitiveness."

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

- EUR46.6 billion in sales in 2024

- More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

- Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain India, visit www.saint-gobain.co.in

