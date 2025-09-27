Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: With form behind their back, Inter Miami will travel to Toronto and face hosts Toronto FC in their upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match on September 28. Inter Miami are currently third in the MLS Eastern Conference points table, and will look to move to second place, and will still have an extra game in hand to move top of the table. |On the other hand, Toronto FC are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference points table with 27 points. New York City FC 0-4 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Hits Brace As Herons Qualify For Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs.

With Luis Suarez returning, Inter Miami’s attack is looking more solid than ever, with almost all their forwards in goal-scoring form. The management and team will want to brush aside the noise regarding Sergio Busquets’ retirement. Players like Telasco Seovia and Fabrice Picault will be available for selection, easing the pressure off manager Javier Mascherano’s head.

Meanwhile, Toronto FC have a long list of players who will warm the bench, which includes Kevin Long, Henry Wingi, Nichseon Gomis, and DeAndre Kerr, while in-form Jonathan Osoria and Djordje Mihailovic have attained full fitness.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match Details

Match Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Date Sunday, September 28 Time 2:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue BMO Field Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Looking to continue their winning run, Inter Miami will travel to Toronto and take on hosts Toronto FC in Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 on Sunday, September 28. The Toronto FC vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the BMO Field in Toronto, and it will kick off at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Led Argentina National Football Team To Face Australia in Kochi in November 2025.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami match live on television in India. For the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. It should be an easy game for Inter Miami, and the club will hope to win the contest with more than two goals.

