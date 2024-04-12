The Age of Heroes looks at the historical-cultural factors that have produced cult heroes of Telegu Cinema

New Delhi [India], April 12: The Age of Heroes unveils the story behind Telegu Cinema's legendary icons.

Published by HarperCollinsPaperback | Non-Fiction | 208 pp | INR 399Available wherever books are sold | Out Now

ABOUT THE BOOK

Villains are sent flying through the air to pulsating guitar riffs. Socio-economic problems are solved with sermonizing monologues. You can rest assured that good shall prevail--since the protagonist can change the world at will. We are in the presence of the Telugu hero: a character that spills over from myth onto the screen. The celluloid hero speaks like you and me and looks like us, but can perform superhuman feats.

The Age of Heroes looks at the historical-cultural factors that have produced cult heroes like N.T. Rama Rao, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan--and Vijayashanti, who embodies the concept of the female hero. With the growing popularity of Telugu films across the world, especially blockbusters like Bahubali and RRR, Mukesh Manjunath's book--which won the inaugural HarperCollins-MAMI contest for writing on cinema--is a timely and fascinating study of Telugu cinema, which entertains an audience close to 10 crores globally.

Mukesh Manjunath says, "Have you ever wondered why your Telugu friends are obsessed with watching Telugu films? You look at them and wonder why the only topic constantly on their mind is Telugu cinema. Well, The Age of Heroes tells you why the reasons are historical, cultural, political, and more importantly - embarrassingly personal. This book is for those who love Telugu films and those who know lovers of Telugu cinema."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mukesh Manjunath was the winner of the inaugural HarperCollins-MAMI contest for writing on cinema in 2019. He has written for web publications, comedy shows and online streaming platforms. He lives in Mumbai.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS INDIA

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 3,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, The Erasmus Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover, Nosy Crow, and Quarto. HarperCollins India is India's most awarded publisher seven Publisher of the Year Awards (2015, 2016, 2018, two in 2021, 2022, and 2024). HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

HarperCollins India has won many accolades for its books on cinema. Noteworthy among the recent award-winners are titles such as The Mahatma on Celluloid, Pure Evil, and Kishore Kumar.

