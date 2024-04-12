New Delhi, April 12: Infinix has launched two new smartphones from the Infinix Note 40 series, the Infinix Note 40 Pro and the Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus in India. The Infinix Note 40 Pro and the Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus models in the Infinix Note 40 series come with the latest features and specifications. With these launches, Infinix offers feature-packed smartphones to its customers.

As per a report of English Jagran, Infinix has launched the Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro Plus in India. Both smartphones come equipped with a dedicated power management chip, which is expected to enhance battery efficiency and longevity. These smartphones come with an Active Halo Design with drop and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus and OPPO Partner With Google To Integrate AI-Powered Gemini 1.0 Ultra in Smartphones.

Both smartphones will have two years of Android updates and 36 months of security patches. The Note 40 Pro is available in Titan Gold and Vintage Green colour variants. The Note 40 Pro Plus is available in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colour variants.

Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus Specifications and Features

The Infinix Note 40 Pro + is powered by MediaTek DIMENSITY 7020 and the Infinix Note 40 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate. Both smartphones have a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with 1,300nits peak brightness. The smartphones run on XOS 14 based on Android 14.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro and the Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus feature 108MP OIS, 2MP, 2MP rear camera setup. The front camera for both smartphones features a 32MP sensor. The Note 40 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 20W wireless MagCharge support. The Note 40 Pro+ is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery with 100W wired charging and also with 20W wireless MagCharge support. iPhone 16 Plus Likely To Launch With Seven Colour Options: Know What To Expect.

Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro Plus Price

The Infinix Note 40 Pro is available at a price of Rs 21,999 with 8GB + 256GB. The Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus is available at a price of Rs 24,999 with 12GB + 256GB. Customers can also avail of a discount of up to Rs 2,000 off on select bank cards, and early bird sale starts today on Flipkart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2024 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).