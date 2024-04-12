Delhi Capitals have got off to another poor start in the Indian Premier League and their next game against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium is like a must-win game for them. The Ricky Ponting-managed side have won just once this season, against Chennai, but have since lost twice. Their net run rate has taken a beating as well with these defeats and the side will need to come up with some quick fixes to arrest the slide. Lucknow on the other hand heads into this clash on the back of three straight victories. The way the team defended 163 in the last game was commendable as it highlighted their mental strength. They are the kind of team that build a series of wins with ease and it is tough stopping them. Cricket Fan Gets Called Out for Using 'Random' Woman Fan's Picture on Social Media Who Attended MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Without Consent, Claims Influencer Herself Asked Him to Post.

Lucknow Super Giants will be without the services of their fast-bowling sensation Mayank Yadav, who is unfit. The pacer will likely be rested for the next two games and have his performance managed by the experts. Yash Thakur picked up a fifer in the last game while Krunal Pandya was also brilliant with the ball in the last game. In terms of batting, it will be down to Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran to do the bulk of the scoring. IPL 2024: A Look at Top 5 Wicket-Takers in Tournament So Far.

Tristan Stubbs has been the star performer for Delhi Capitals with the bat, scoring at a strike rate of above 200. The problem for him has been he often receives little to no support from the other players and this has not worked for the team. Anrich Nortje’s struggles could see him get dropped from the team. Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed are the other players that will need to work on their economy rate.

