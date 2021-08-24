New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of Tanushree Podder's upcoming book 'An Invitation to Die: A Colonel Acharya Mystery', releasing on 25th August 2021.

Reader reviews for the Colonel Acharya series

Also Read | ‘Mysterious’ Fever Claims Six Lives in Mathura Village, Alert Sounded in Rural Areas of Uttar Pradesh.

"Watch out for Colonel Acharya, an Indian version of hercule poirot"

"A perfect read for all suspense lovers"

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Poster Reportedly Spotted Online, India Launch Imminent.

"A crisp and intelligent plot that will keep you guessing"

"I loved every second of this book and it held my attention till the very end"

About the Book

It begins with a simple mystery - elderly widow Violet William's van goes missing after her granddaughter Pia forgets to lock the door when using it to cater for a wedding reception. But this is Ramsar, and soon, a simple case turns sinister when ASP Timothy Thapa finally finds the missing van, and promptly discovers a dead body inside it. Enter Colonel Acharya, Ramsar's resident amateur sleuth, with his merry band of bridge-playing Watsons. As the detective begins his investigation, he finds that things are not what they seem, and with few clues, several suspects, and no leads to go on, Colonel Acharya might be facing his most challenging case yet.

About the Author

Tanushree Podder is a self-confessed word-a-holic and a traveller. When she is not reading or writing, she's sure to be packing her bags and boots to go zipping around the world. Tanushree stumbled through many career choices before finalizing on writing. Spooky Stories is her twelfth book in fiction.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)