Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India soon. The Galaxy A52s 5G support page recently went live on the Samsung India website. Now a tipster Debayan Roy has shared a promo poster of the Galaxy A52s smartphone on its Twitter account hinting towards its imminent India launch. Roy revealed that Samsung has started sending a poster to Indian stores for Galaxy A52s 5G. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Debayan Roy)

As a reminder, Samsung's upcoming handset was launched in the UK last week as an upgrade to the Galaxy A52 device. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A52s 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Super Gadge Twitter)

The device will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper and a 5MP depth shooter. At the front, there will be a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. Connectivity options might include NFC, GPS, a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at GBP 409 (approximately Rs 41,900) for the 6GB + 128GB model. We expect the India pricing of the smartphone to be somewhere around it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).