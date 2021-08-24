Mathura, August 24: An alert has been sounded in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh after six people, including five minors, died of a "mysterious" fever in Mathura's Konh village over the past one week. According to reports, there are at least 80 patients suffering from the "mysterious" fever in hospitals in Mathura, Agra and Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Community health centres in rural areas have been instructed to be alert. 82 Dengue Cases in Delhi This Year.

On Monday, nine-year-old Sevak and six-year-old Honey died during treatment in the hospital. They had fever when they were admitted. Others who died in the last week were 19-year-old Ruchi, nine-year-old Avnish, two-year-old Romia and one-year-old Rekha. They had also complained of fever. Officials said the cause of these deaths is not clear yet, according to a report by Times of India. They suspect dengue could be the reason. How to Treat Fever at Home and When to Call a Doctor? All Your Queries Answered!

Mathura's Chief Medical Officer Dr Rachna Gupta said that a team of doctors visited the Konh village and took samples patients admitted in the hospital and their relatives. The samples will be tested for dengue, malaria as well as coronavirus (COVID-19). "Insecticide was sprayed in the village and fogging was also conducted and villagers were told to report to hospital if they felt feverish or had any such symptoms," she was quoted as saying.

In addition to six deaths in Mathura, a 38-year-old man died of fever at Tiwaha village in Agra. "A 38-year-old man succumbed to fever at Tiwaha village in Agra," a villager said highlighting the grim situation. "Most patients are at home due to lack of facilities at the local CWC," he added.

