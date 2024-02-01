PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 1: HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of The Anthology of Balaji: A Guide to Technology, Truth, and Building the Future by Eric Jorgenson, releasing on 1st February.

From the bestselling author of The Almanack of Naval Ravikant, with a million copies sold worldwide.Published by Harper BusinessPaperback | Non-Fiction | 290 pp | Rs 399Available wherever books are sold | Releasing on 1 February 2024

ABOUT THE BOOK

DON'T ARGUE ONLINE. BUILD THE FUTURE.

The hard way to gain status is to build something. The easy way to gain status is to accuse someone else of being a bad person. It's a hack, a quick way to gain relative status. Your critique of the existing system may be correct, but you need a product, not just a critique.

Don't argue about regulation. Build Uber. Don't argue about monetary policy. Build Bitcoin. Don't argue about anything--just build an alternative. Build products based on truths other people can't grasp. If it works, they'll buy it. Their confusion is your advantage.

THE POINT OF DOING A STARTUP IS TO BUILD SOMETHING NO ONE CAN BUY.

Today money can't buy you a trip to Mars, a neural implant, or a regenerated limb. In the recent past, money could not buy you a web browser, a search engine, or a smartphone.

This is a golden age for builders. One person can imagine, prototype, and earn money from around the globe.

REALLY CYNICAL PEOPLE AND REALLY DOCILE PEOPLE HAVE ONE THING IN COMMON: THEY NEVER MAKE BOLD MOVES.

This book is a philosophical and practical guide for builders to change the world:

* The mindset necessary to create personal wealth.

* Why all human progress comes from new technology.

* How to build the media companies of the future.

* Where to find and validate ideas for billion-dollar companies.

Eric Jorgenson says, "Balaji Srinivasan has lived an interesting life and overflows with unique ideas. And he's just getting started. A result of more than three years, this book is an attempt to bring forth Balaji's brilliant thoughts on technology, truth and the future."

Sachin Sharma, Associate Publisher, HarperCollins, says, "Eric Jorgenson is one of the sharpest observers around. With The Almanack of Naval Ravikant, he started a novel trend of capturing the distilled thoughts of brilliant minds. In The Anthology of Balaji, Eric takes you inside the mind of Balaji Srinivasan, one of the most celebrated names in the startup space. For readers, this is an important resource to visualize and build their future."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Eric Jorgenson writes about technology and startups. He is also CEO of Scribe Media. His blog has educated and entertained more than one million readers since 2014. He is the author of The Almanack of Naval Ravikant (over 1 million sold) and hosts the podcast Smart Friends. He also invests in early-stage technology companies.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331938/Cover_Image.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4095906/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

