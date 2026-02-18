VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: A landmark moment for the Haryanvi entertainment industry unfolded as STAGE officially released its 2026 Slate Video in front of the entire Haryanvi film and music fraternity in Rohtak. The event turned into a celebration of regional pride, scale, and ambition, with leading artists and creators applauding STAGE's vision. Echoing a collective sentiment, industry voices declared: "Haryana is no less than Bollywood." After watching the slate video, reactions poured in from across the hall, with stars remarking: "Now this is something big -- the real fun is just beginning."

A New Era for Entertainment in Haryana : The 2026 slate video clearly showcases how STAGE is transforming the way Haryana consumes and creates entertainment. Built on an entertainment-first philosophy, the platform is redefining regional storytelling with ambition, scale, and cinematic quality. In 2026, STAGE will release more than 62 new titles, making it one of the most aggressive and content-rich regional OTT line-ups in the country.

Big Names, Bigger Vision : The 2026 slate features the presence of some of the most respected and popular faces from Indian entertainment. The video prominently includes Randeep Hooda, underlining STAGE's growing stature and credibility on a national level. The upcoming year will see powerful performances on STAGE from Ashok Pathak, Yashpal Sharma, Pankaj Berry, Riddhima Tiwari, KD, Aman Jaaji, Harsh Gehlot, Vijay Verma, Vicky Kajla, Rajesh Singhpuria, and Pradeep Duhan.

A Strong and Diverse Content Line-Up :

The STAGE 2026 slate includes a wide range of upcoming titles such as Ajooba, Cab Killer, Dhaani, Vaada, Chidibaaz, Saaya, Khooni Kokh, Dujvar 2, Kesh Tantra, and Mahapunarjanm 2. Together, these projects span action, horror, thriller, family drama, and emotionally rooted storytelling -- all designed for a wide and diverse audience.

Beyond Films: Every Format, Every Audience :

STAGE is not limiting itself to films alone. Viewers will also experience: Long-running, episodic series released weekly, similar to television formats. Short-form microdramas of just two minutes, tailored for today's fast-paced digital audience This multi-format approach ensures constant engagement and deeper viewer connection.

Pioneering AI-Led Storytelling :

In a major technological leap, STAGE is introducing AI-powered films in Haryana. The platform's first AI-based project will be a biographical film on "Dada Chotu Ram", blending regional history with cutting-edge technology.

From Regional Roots to Global Reach :

According to the founders of STAGE: "STAGE is no longer confined to being a regional platform.Our goal is to take stories born in Haryana and other Indian regions to a global audience. Today, content for STAGE is being created not only by local Haryanvi creators but also by leading creators from Mumbai, who are now coming to Haryana to develop original stories exclusively for the platform.

