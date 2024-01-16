BusinessWire India

Davos [Switzerland], January 16: HCLSoftware is making its debut in Davos, Switzerland this week at the World Economic Forum.

The software division of HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) and a global leader in enterprise software solutions is excited to make its presence among the many elite companies and governments who will be attending the event.

"This is an opportunity to present the HCLSoftware brand, our leadership team, and our rich family of products at the world's grand stage of global economics," said Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware.

HCLSoftware will be hosting several panel discussions during the World Economic Forum:HCLSoftware footprint in Africa - A discussion around the immense potential for technology growth in Africa. The roundtable discussion will include Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware; Chancard Kanga, HCLSoftware Sales Director, Africa and Dario Debarbieri, VP & Head of Marketing, Alloysius Attach - Co-Founder + CEO at Farmerline Group Jan 16th at 14:15 to 15:00

HCLSoftware Government Technologies in the Era of Digital+ Economy - HCLSoftware Chief Product Officer Kalyan Kumar will be joined by Jonas Brunschwig, CEO of ITE&C, and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of ITE&C, to discuss three steps to becoming Digital+: Citizen engagement, Cybersecurity, and Innovation. Jan 17th at 14:45 to 15:30

HCLSoftware and our four clouds - HCLSoftware's leadership team will discuss the company's vision, from its foundation to its Digital+ Economy, and the "Four Clouds" path for growth. Hosted by Dario Debarbieri, VP & Head of Marketing, HCLSoftware, Kalyan Kumar, HCLSoftware Chief Product Officer, and Rajiv Shesh, HCLSoftware Chief Revenue Officer, Jan 16th at 15:45 to 16:30

HCLSoftware and Red Women Foundation: Advancing women in technology - A session led by Romina Gingasu, Founder Red Women Foundation, Cherie Blair CBE KC, Founder Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Jill Kouri, Chief Marketing Officer, HCLTech, Moderator: Dinal Limbachia, Gender Equality Expert & Former UN Women Global Programs Lead. As advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion and in recognizing the unique challenges faced by women, HCLSoftware and the Red Women Foundation are coming together to highlight the need for more solution-oriented dialogues that can propel women forward. Jan 17th at 11:30 to 12:15 HCLSoftware and Ferrari: Drive to success in sports and technology - In this session, Jock Clear, Senior engineer at Ferrari, driver coach for Charles Leclerc and Head of Ferrari's driver academy, Dario Debarbieri, VP & Head of Marketing, HCLSoftware, and Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware, take a deep dive into the evolution of software applied for Formula 1 racing and the importance of data in real time, performance optimization, and cybersecurity. Jan 17th at 16:15 to 17:00

HCLSoftware vision and discussion on Generative AI - HCLSoftware Chief Product Officer Kalyan Kumar will be joined by HCLSoftware customers to discuss how generative AI has been accompanied by real gains in markets, and what HCLSoftware's vision and value are to leverage this amazing transformation. Jan 18th at 11:00 to 11:45 For more information, please click here

