Mumbai, January 16: The festival of Makar Sankranti was celebrated with much joy and enthusiasm in Mumbai and across the country on Sunday, January 14 and Monday, January 15. However, several incidents were reported in the city due to kite strings. In an unfortunate incident, a 21-year-old biker allegedly lost his life after a kite string cut his neck in Borivali.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 14, when the deceased, identified as Mohammed Saif Israil Farooque, a resident of Dharavi, was riding his two-wheeler in Borivali. Police officials said that Farooque was riding his bike when a kite string allegedly cut his neck. The incident took place on the Borivli East-West flyover bridge when Farooque was on his way home. Nearly 30 Birds Injured Due to Kite Strings During Makar Sankranti in Mumbai.

An AC mechanic, Farooque, visited Charkop on Sunday for an AC repair job with his friend Hameed Anees Ahmad (19). While returning home from Sumer Nagar flyover bridge, a kite string reportedly sliced through his throat. Hameed, who was riding a pillion, said that in the beginning, he did not understand what happened.

He said that all of a sudden, Farooque lost control of the bike, and they fell on the bridge. This is when he noticed a string around Farooque's neck and saw that he was bleeding. Hameed immediately rushed Farooque to Shatabdi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after 15 minutes. After the incident, the Borivali police registered a case for causing death by negligence. Mumbai Winter: Netizens Rejoice As City Experiences Its Lowest Temperature.

Ninand Sawant, Senior Inspector, said that they are trying to trace the owner of the kite who is responsible for Farooque's death. The case was initially reported to the Kasturba Marg police, but later, it was transferred to the Borivali police. On the other hand, a forest official on Monday said that nearly 30 birds were injured due to kite strings in the city.

