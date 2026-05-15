Business News | HDB Financial Services Ltd Announces Appointment of Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan as New Non-Executive Chairman and Board Member

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: The Board of Directors of HDB Financial Services Limited at its meeting held today, appointed Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan as Independent Director & Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. This appointment comes at a pivotal time when the company continues to scale its operations and execute its long-term growth strategy.

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Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan is a distinguished corporate leader with over 40 years of expertise in finance, strategy, and large-scale business transformation. A qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, Mr. Srinivasan has spent a significant portion of his career in senior leadership roles within the Murugappa Group, one of India's most respected conglomerates.

Key Career Highlights:

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- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd: Served as Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, where he was instrumental in scaling the financial services business into a market leader.

- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd: Served as Managing Director and CEO, successfully spearheading the company's complex turnaround and strategic repositioning.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan stated:

"It is an honour to assume this responsibility at such a significant juncture in the institution's journey. Over the years, HDB Financial Services has built a resilient foundation anchored in robust governance, financial prudence, and customer-centricity. With the support of an experienced leadership team, we are well-positioned to continue creating long-term value for all stakeholders while upholding the highest standards of integrity and excellence."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of the Company and its leadership changes. These statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

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