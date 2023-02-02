New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HDFC Bank, one of the leading private sector banks of India, has partnered with NIIT Limited, a global talent development corporation, to build a large pool of skilled Virtual Relationship Management professionals for the banking industry.

Spanning over a period of four weeks, the program is designed to build in-demand and advanced sales skills among the learners which will enable them to acquire new customers for multiple services and products. The immersive program is designed to develop a ready-to-deploy pool of skilled Virtual Relationship Managers. The extensive practice on real-life scenarios will equip the new professionals with the advanced sales skills and the confidence required for their job roles in the banking sector. Any Graduate/Postgraduate with 0-2 years of experience will be eligible for the program. The training will take place virtually using various online collaborative platforms. The Post Graduate Program in Virtual Relationship Management will empower learners to start an assured banking career with HDFC Bank and have an opportunity for consistent career growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Ranga Subramanian, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, HDFC Bank, said, "We are extremely delighted to announce this partnership with NIIT to build a robust talent pipeline for HDFC Bank. This program has been carefully crafted to produce a thorough training module that emphasizes important skills required for Virtual Relationship Management roles. With this partnership, we are confident of creating the perfect launch pad for those wishing to pursue a career in Banking and relationship management."

Speaking on the launch of the program, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Enterprise Business India, NIIT Ltd. said, "We are delighted to partner with HDFC Bank towards building highly skilled and contemporary talent for the Bank. Learners who complete the program will be well-positioned to pursue rewarding careers at HDFC Bank. We are committed to constantly work towards our shared goal with leading enterprises of building a talented force in line with organizations business and people goals through NIIT's outcome-driven and technology-led learning interventions."

The program contains a two-rounds assessment process to filter the most deserving candidates, who will go through further upskilling and training rounds throughout the course. This way, the learners will be developed into a pool of up-to-date skilled Virtual Relationship Management professionals for HDFC Bank.

To know more about the program and enroll, please click: https://learnforjobs.niit.com/india/graduates/banking-finance-careers/certification-virtual-relationship-management

