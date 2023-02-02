Chennai, February 2: A 14-year-old boy admitted to a de-addiction centre at Sholavaram near Chennai ten days ago was allegedly beaten to death by the staff in the centre on Wednesday. Three people including the owner of the de-addiction centre were detained and the centre was shut down. The deceased was identified as A Manoj Kumar of Gummidipoondi.

TOI reported that fifteen other boys from the centre were sent home with their parents, said the police. Manoj lived with his mother, Akhila (40), a casual labourer and an elder brother. His father died years ago. The boy dropped out of school after Class 7 and allegedly began drinking with his friends. Karnataka Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Mother Scolds Him Over Phone Addiction.

Akhila got him admitted to a de-addiction centre in Janapanchatram near Sholavaram along the Chennai-Vijayawada Highway, on the insistence of her neighbours. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife Throws Acid on Husband in Kanpur After Verbal Spat (Disturbing Video).

Manoj was admitted at the centre on January 21, police said. The centre owned by Vijayakumar admitted boys up to 18 years old.

On Tuesday night, Akhila received a phone call from the centre claiming that Manoj fell unconscious and was being taken to a hospital. On reaching the Government Stanley hospital, the de-addiction centre owner, Vijayakumar, informed the woman that her son had died, police said.

Akhila who found bruises and blood clots on her son's body approached the police stating that her son was beaten to death by the staff after which police registered a case.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and other inmates-mostly minor boys were beaten regulary at the centre and police have detained three persons, including Vijayakumar, for enquiry. Police said action will be taken after the postmortem report.

