Juventus hosts Lazio in the Coppa Italia with the hosts looking to bring in a sense of happiness amongst the fans after their season went for a toss following a fifteen points deduction by the Italian FA. That has left them 13th in league with 23 points from 20 games and they are sure to play no European football next season. The lack of Champions League could see an exodus of stars from the team, with the Italian club not having the best financial position. But this evening, their eyes will be on beating Lazio, but that will not be easy for a side that has beaten AC Milan recently. Manager Maurizio Sarri is an expert when it comes to setting his side up for big games and he will be confident ahead of the tie. Juventus versus Lazio will start at 1:30 am IST. Lionel Messi Drops Retirement Hint; 'There’s Nothing Left', Claims FIFA World Cup 2022 Champion.

Paul Pogba is still not ready to start for Juventus and needs some more time. Injuries to Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado and Arkadiusz Milik has left them further in despair. Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer but is set to play a key role in leading the attack with Angel Di Maria behind him as a second forward. Manuel Locatelli in midfield is the one that makes the team tick and Lazio will follow him closely.

Felipe Anderson will lead the forward line for Lazio despite star striker Ciro Immobile being available again. Manuel Lazzari is set to start after featuring against Fiorentina. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic holds the key in the midfield battle and if he has a good game, the away side will dominate the contest. Pedro has a wealth of experience under his belt and can be a crucial player in such tight games. Cristiano Ronaldo Brutally Attacked for Poor Performance at Al-Nassr, Alleged Club Director Says 'Spent 200 Million Euros and He Only Knows How to Say SIUUU' (Watch Viral Video).

When is Juventus vs Lazio, Coppa Italia 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Juventus vs Lazio quarterfinal match in Coppa Italia 2022-23 will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The Coppa Italia 2022-23 match will take place on February 3, 2023 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Juventus vs Lazio, Coppa Italia 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sadly, fans in India cannot watch Coppa Italia 2022-23 matches on TV as there is no official broadcaster available. So, the Juventus vs Lazio, Coppa Italia 2022-23 match live telecast won't be available in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Juventus vs Lazio, Coppa Italia 2022-23 Football Match?

With the absence of an official broadcaster, there will be no live streaming online available of Juventus vs Lazio Coppa Italia 2022-23 match. However, fans can watch live streaming of the match by trying out VPNs. Fans also catch live updates of this match on the team's social media handles.

