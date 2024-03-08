BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: HDFC Life, known for its endeavours towards creating awareness about financial planning, has partnered with Gujarat Giants this Women's cricket season. Through this association, HDFC Life aims to inspire women to financially plan for their dreams while protecting the future of their loved ones. With time, India has witnessed an increase in women's participation in the workforce. Financial planning is necessary for every woman with responsibilities and long-term goals. This campaign of HDFC Life showcases real-life stories of some of India's favourite women cricketers. A series of heartwarming digital films, also form a part of this campaign, which are based on their inspiring journeys and further highlight the need for financial preparedness, for all walks of life. Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal - Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head Strategy, HDFC Life said, "Our attempt has always been to educate and inspire individuals to plan for their family's future financially. As the popularity of women's cricket continues to grow significantly in India, it provides us with an ideal platform, high on reach and engagement. We believe that the powerful stories, narrated by inspiring women cricketers will enable us to drive a stronger connection with women across India. We are extremely pleased to partner with Gujarat Giants. Through this campaign, we hope to reach out to women across the country, encouraging them to plan for their future, financially." "We are delighted to welcome HDFC Life as our Official Partner for Gujarat Giants, this women's cricket season. This partnership is forged to drive the importance of life insurance and financial planning among women, at large, so that women are inspired to secure their dreams and live with their heads held high," said Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline. The campaign will be available across digital and social media platforms. Click here to watch the campaign films.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2024 Date, Theme and Significance: Why Is This Day So Important? Everything To Know About the Global Day To Celebrate the Achievements of Women in All Aspects of Life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)