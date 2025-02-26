PNN

New Delhi [India], February 26: Healing Hospital, Chandigarh, has been recognized as the 'Best Private Hospital in Chandigarh' at the 2nd Edition of ASSOCHAM's Health, Beauty, and Wellness Symposium 2025. The prestigious award was presented by Hon'ble Sh. Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab & UT Administrator, and was received by the hospital's management and doctors' team, acknowledging Healing Hospital's commitment to excellence in patient care, medical innovation, and healthcare services.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Team Reaches SLBC Tunnel End, Fate of Trapped Men Not Known (Watch Video).

On this occasion, Healing Hospital, in collaboration with ASSOCHAM and the Chandigarh UT Administration, has taken a significant step towards social responsibility by launching an initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. As part of this national mission to eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025, Healing Hospital has adopted TB patients, pledging to support them with nutritional food baskets, social assistance, and financial aid to aid their recovery and improve their quality of life.

Recognizing this impactful initiative, Hon'ble Governor Sh. Gulab Chand Kataria praised Healing Hospital's efforts and acknowledged Drishmeet Singh Buttar, Partner, Healing Hospital, for his dedication to the cause.

Also Read | BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top Five Performers From Bangladesh vs New Zealand Clash.

Speaking on the occasion, Drishmeet Singh Buttar said: "At Healing Hospital, we believe that healthcare extends beyond treatment--it's about uplifting communities. By supporting TB patients with essential resources, we are proud to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a TB-free India by 2025."

Sahibjit Singh Sandhu, Managing Partner also shared his thoughts on this remarkable achievement, stating: "Healing Hospital has always been a symbol of excellence in patient care and medical innovation. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare and making a positive impact on society. Our initiative to support TB patients aligns with our vision of creating a healthier, stronger India."

Speaking on the occasion, Drishmeet Singh Buttar said: "At Healing Hospital, we believe that healthcare extends beyond treatment--it's about uplifting communities. By supporting TB patients with essential resources, we are proud to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a TB-free India by 2025."

Established in 2016, Healing Hospital is a NABH-accredited super-specialty hospital with 100+ beds and over 20 medical specialties, including cardiology, orthopedics & joint replacement, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, gynecology, pediatrics, and intensive care. With a strong focus on quality healthcare, advanced treatments, and patient-centered care, the hospital has served over 300,000 patients and successfully performed more than 15,000 surgeries.

Healing Hospital has been consistently recognized for its excellence in healthcare. It previously received the Best Hospital in Chandigarh Award from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and was also honored at the Six Sigma Excellence Awards, New Delhi, and Times Healthcare Pioneers.

With this award and its ongoing commitment to social initiatives and medical excellence, Healing Hospital reaffirms its mission to improve lives and make high-quality healthcare accessible to all.

For More information On Healing Hospital Please Visit our website: https://healinghospital.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)