Mumbai, February 26: A top-notch century from all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and a half-century from Tom Latham helped New Zealand march into the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh. Let's look at the top performers from the match. BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra Shines As New Zealand Marches Into Semifinals.
1. Najmul Hossain Shanto
The captain of Bangladesh played a gritty knock of 77 off 110 deliveries, which had nine boundaries.
2. Michael Bracewell
The right-arm off-spinner was pivotal for New Zealand, as he finished with 4/26 in his ten overs.
3. Jaker Ali
Ali again impressed with his bat for Bangladesh, this time scoring 45 off 55 balls, which included three boundaries and a maximum. Rachin Ravindra Shatters Massive Record, Becomes New Zealand’s Leading Century-Scorer in ICC ODI Events.
4. Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra made a match-winning 112 off 105 balls, which included 12 boundaries and a six.
5. Tom Latham
Latham made an important 55 off 76 deliveries.