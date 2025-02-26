Mumbai, February 26: A top-notch century from all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and a half-century from Tom Latham helped New Zealand march into the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh. Let's look at the top performers from the match. BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra Shines As New Zealand Marches Into Semifinals.

1. Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The captain of Bangladesh played a gritty knock of 77 off 110 deliveries, which had nine boundaries.

2. Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell (Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

The right-arm off-spinner was pivotal for New Zealand, as he finished with 4/26 in his ten overs.

3. Jaker Ali

Jaker Ali doing Pushpa celebration. (Photo credits: Instagram/icc)

Ali again impressed with his bat for Bangladesh, this time scoring 45 off 55 balls, which included three boundaries and a maximum. Rachin Ravindra Shatters Massive Record, Becomes New Zealand’s Leading Century-Scorer in ICC ODI Events.

4. Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century. (Photo credits: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Rachin Ravindra made a match-winning 112 off 105 balls, which included 12 boundaries and a six.

5. Tom Latham

Tom Latham in action. (Photo credits: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Latham made an important 55 off 76 deliveries.