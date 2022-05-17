New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/ATK): In recent years, India has become a popular destination for import sourcing. It falls under the top twenty nations of the world in the list of exporting countries and is a world leader in various goods for exports like coffee, tea, spices, and certain gemstones.

Since liberalization has entered the Indian economy, the process has become even easier and more accessible. You have come to the right article if you are also looking forward to an export setup.

We have got your back! Keep reading here, and you will find various details like how to export from India, necessary arrangements, and documentation required.

Here is how to start an export business? What are the initial steps that should be taken?

First and foremost, you must know how to set up the export business in India, and then we shall proceed with the process. To ensure the safe and legal export of goods, the export business must follow a simple process. The procedure for starting an export business, according to government guidelines, is as follows:

Step 1: You must have a valid business operation. Next, as mandated by the government, you must open a bank account in any authorized bank in India. It is necessary to open a current account with a bank authorized to deal in foreign exchange.

To begin an export business, a sole proprietorship/partnership firm/company must be established according to the procedure, with an appealing name and logo.

Step 2: Obtaining a Permanent Account Number (PAN) - Every exporter and importer must obtain a PAN from the internal revenue service. The businesses and bank account holders have it already.

Step 3: Obtaining an IEC (Importer-Exporter Code) Number - It is mandatory to obtain an IEC for export/import from India, according to the Foreign Trade Policy.

According to ANF 2A, an application for IEC is filed online at DFGT, and an application fee of Rs 500/- is paid online via net banking or credit/debit card, along with the required documents listed in the application form.

Step 4: Registration and membership certificate (RCMC) - Exporters must obtain an RCMC from the Export Promotion Council to obtain authorization for export. They can also look for any other benefit or concession under FTP 2015-20 and receive services/guidance.

After completing the four steps above, you can look forward to how to export from India. However, it is better that you must know about the pricing details and related processes.

Step 5: Pricing and Sampling - Providing customized samples to meet the needs of foreign buyers aids in the acquisition of export orders. Exports of bona fide trade and technical representatives of freely exportable items are allowed without restriction under the FTP 2015-2020.

The price should be calculated based on the terms of sale, such as Free on Board (FOB), Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF), Cost and Freight (C&F), and so on; the businesses must take into account all expenses from sampling to realization of export proceeds. Also, the export cost should be fixed at a competitive price with a good profit margin.

Tip: It's good to make an export costing sheet for each export product.

Kow about the payment risks

Payment risks will persist in international trade due to geographical barriers and insolvency issues on the side of the buyer/country. To mitigate these risks, there are few options, and one of the most solid options is to obtain an Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Ltd policy (ECGC).

When a buyer places an order without paying in advance or opening a letter of credit, it's good to get a credit limit from the ECGC for the foreign buyer.

The six steps outlined above are required to begin an export and must be completed in their entirety to ensure that all licenses, permissions, and security measures are in place.

Now that you know how to begin the process, here is the next phase of your export process. You will find the following section about the information related to how to export from India:

Step 1:

Export Order Confirmation

Firstly, when you have received the confirmation, make sure the Order requirements should be carefully noted upon receipt of an export order.

Step 2:

Next, check and secure the supplemental information related to the Ordered item, specifications, payment terms, and delivery date.

To avoid the risk of consignment rejection in the future, the exporter can enter into a formal agreement with the overseas buyer.

Step 3: Investing

Labelling, packaging, packing, and marking are the third and final steps.

Step 4: Export Goods Shipment Insurance

You must purchase a marine insurance policy to protect your export goods.

Step 5: Set a Dispatch Date

If the delivery is late, your efforts may be futile. As a result, the most important thing is that the export order is delivered on time to the buyer's port. After receiving the order, you must contact CHA to confirm the number of days the shipment will take to arrive at the destination port. As a result, you'll need to plan and get the package ready for delivery.

Step 6:

To reserve the required space on the vessel for shipment, the exporter must contact the shipping company well in advance.

Internal transportation from the factory/warehouse to the shipping portals must be organized to avoid loss or damage during transit. CIF agreements are typically insured by exporters, whereas C&F and FOB agreements generally are insured by importers.

Step 7:

The following mandatory documents for import and export are outlined in the Documentation of Export Goods FTP 2015-2020.

Commercial invoice cum packing invoice shipping bill/ invoice of export/ invoice of entry Bill of Lading/ Airway Bill Commercial invoice cum packing invoice shipping bill/ invoice of export/ invoice of access (for imports).

Note: Other documents, such as a certificate of origin or an inspection certificate, may be required depending on the circumstances.

Submitting documents to the bank

Following shipment, the documents must be presented to the bank within 21 days for forwarding to the foreign bank for payment arrangements.

With these steps mentioned above, you will have every crucial information related to how to export from India.

If you are someone fresh in the export landscape, you can also consider an agency to have your back. Still, since the invention of accessible platforms, the complex export processes have been simplified, and now the businesses have broader horizons to reach international customers!

We hope that you will be able to resolve your queries in the best possible manner with this guide along!

