Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 66 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The KKR vs LSG clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr.DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on May 18, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. KKR vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 66.

With consecutive defeats, LSG has dropped down to third spot on points table. Lucknow Super Giants have 14 points and one match left to play. From here, if LSG loses its last group match, it shouldn't be by a huge margin otherwise, the team's chances of making it to the play-offs will be complicated. In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders' fate of reaching play-offs depends on the web of events. With an outside chance, KKR first of all will need to win their this match against LSG with a decent margin, then hope Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lose to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next encounter and whosoever be the winner of DC vs PBKS lose their last group match.

KKR vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sam Billings (KKR), Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC and KKR of Making It To Last Four.

KKR vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Deepak Hooda (LSG) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

KKR vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR) could be our all-rounders. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umesh Yadav (KKR), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Avesh Khan (LSG) could form the bowling attack.

KKR vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sam Billings (KKR), Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Avesh Khan (LSG).

Andre Russell (KKR)could be named as the captain of your KKR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Deepak Hooda (LSG) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2022 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).