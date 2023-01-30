Sonipat (Haryana) [India], January 30 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The Hertie School, the University of Governance in Berlin, and O.P Jindal Global (Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to strengthen cooperation among its programmes and centres. The partnership will focus on academic exchange and research collaboration, with a strong focus on digital governance, data science for public policy, international affairs and sustainability.

As part of the agreement, the Hertie School and O.P. Jindal Global will work together on promoting exchange among their graduate programmes in public policy, international affairs and data science. This will include a close collaboration between the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) and the Hertie School's Data Science Lab, Centre of International Security and Centre of Digital Governance. Through this new partnership, the Hertie School and JGU will also aim to jointly organise conferences and seminars that promote sharing ideas among scholars, policymakers and business leaders of India and Germany. This University-wide collaboration will allow international exchange and strengthen collaborative research activities in key policy fields.

On the occasion of the signing of the agreement, Dean R. Sudarshan, Professor at Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP), highlighted: "The two have compatible visions. The O.P. Jindal Global University is a private university Promoting Public Service. The motto of the Hertie School, also a private institution, is Understand Today. Shape Tomorrow. Both have a global outlook. The Hertie School is a member of the Global Public Policy Network (GPPN), the Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA) and CIVICA - The European University of Social Sciences. The JSGP is a member of the International Public Policy Association (IPPA) and the International Development and Public Policy Alliance (IDPPA) and has taken the lead in establishing in India the Association for Public Policy Education (APPE). The potential for creative collaboration between the two institutions is immense and, happily, now imminent.

Reflecting on the importance of this agreement for fostering India-Germany academic exchange, Dr Basich, Managing Director of the Hertie School, said: "We are proud and happy to extend our ties to major Indian institutions such as the O.P. Jindal Global University. This partnership will further the efforts of the Hertie School to promote greater engagement and exchange on critical policy topics like digital governance, international security and sustainability."

The Hertie School is a not-for-profit private university accredited by the state and the German Science Council. It was founded in 2004 by the Hertie Foundation and prepares students worldwide for leadership positions in government, business, and civil society. Over the last few years, the Hertie School has expanded its expertise in key policy fields through its Centres of Competence, covering the areas of data governance, international security, sustainability, data science, European affairs and fundamental rights. The Hertie School and the Centre of Data Science also hosted a public conference in New Delhi and Bengaluru on the topic of the Future of Healthcare on Health Governance, AI and Data Science in a post-COVID world.

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), an Institution of Eminence (IoE), has endeavoured to provide wide-ranging world-class opportunities for its students and faculty members in terms of exchange with partner Universities; collaborative teaching opportunities for faculty members; collaborative research activities with joint projects and publications, joint seminars, conferences and workshops. Right from its inception, Internationalisation has been the cornerstone of JGU's core vision. JGU has been ranked India's first, first private university for the third time by the QS World Universities Rankings and is 70th in the world. JGU's 12 schools have more than 10,000 students studying in various UG, PG, Master and doctoral programmes. JGU has more than 1,000 full-time faculty members from 46 countries.

