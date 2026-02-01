Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], February 1 (ANI): Pakistan Under-19 won the toss and opted to bowl first against India Under-19 in the Super 6 Group 2 match of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. With the clash serving as the last group-stage fixture, both India and Pakistan are vying to get a spot in the semi-final and the match stands as a must-win for both the Asian teams.

Australia and Afghanistan have qualified for the semifinal from Super Six Group 1, while England has qualified from Super Six Group 2.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan Backs Carlos Alcaraz To Win Australian Open 2026 Final.

With England already through from Group 2, only one spot remains up for grabs. India sit second in the group with three wins from as many matches and a net run rate of +3.337, while Pakistan are third with two wins from three games and a net run rate of +1.484. A victory over India would level Pakistan on points with India at six, but they would need a big-margin win to surpass India's superior net run rate. For the Ayush Mhatre-led India, a win will suffice. Notably, India are unbeaten in the tournament.

India vs Pakistan Under-19 match playing 11s:

Also Read | Pakistan vs Australia Free Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 3rd T20I 2026.

India U19 playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

Pakistan U19 playing 11: Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.

At the toss, Indian captain Ayush Mhatre said the team is confident and ready to bat first, announcing that Deepesh Devendran replaces Udhav Mohan in the playing 11.

"We were looking to bat first. Boys are doing really well. We are confident enough. The boys are playing really well. It's a sunny day. First three matches, it was raining, there was some difficulties. Last two matches, good weather and it's really helped us. One change. Udhav Mohan misses out, Deepesh comes in," Mhatre said at the toss. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)