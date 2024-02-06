PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ London [UK], February 6: Hexaware, a global IT services and digital solutions leader, has secured a prominent position in the latest Whitelane Research 2023/2024 IT Sourcing Study for Europe, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Also Read | King Charles III Diagnosed With 'Cancer': PM Narendra Modi Wishes UK King Speedy Recovery, Says 'I Join People of India in Wishing Good Health to His Majesty'.

Whitelane Research, a renowned independent firm specializing in IT sourcing research in Europe, conducted a client opinion-driven study evaluating 26 IT service providers and 14 cloud providers. The comprehensive analysis, drawing feedback from over 2,000 participants in Europe's leading IT spending organizations, encompassed more than 5,000 unique IT-sourcing relationships and nearly 8,000 cloud-sourcing relationships across diverse sectors.

Hexaware consistently achieved the third rank in Customer Satisfaction and Account Management quality, emphasizing its focus on fostering strong, collaborative client relationships. Additionally, Hexaware secured the third spot in general satisfaction with service providers as well as financial services, highlighting the company's unwavering dedication to meeting client expectations.

Also Read | ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Likely To Launch Soon: Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Other Details of Upcoming ASUS Smartphone.

Hexaware's other outstanding achievements include securing the second position in the Price Level Key Performance Indicator (KPI), underscoring the company's competitive pricing strategy and value proposition.

The IT Domain performance satisfaction scores further solidify Hexaware's expertise in Digital Transformation and Application services, affirming its ability to drive successful transformations. With a consistent satisfaction score of 80% across any annual contract value, Hexaware emphasizes its commitment to delivering exceptional service irrespective of the engagement scale.

Amrinder Singh, Hexaware's Corporate Vice President & Head - EMEA & APAC Operations, asserted that these top rankings are a testament to Hexaware's dedication to client satisfaction. He stated, "These results affirm our commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and the strategic value we bring through competitive pricing, transformative services, and robust client relationships. As we look ahead, Hexaware remains dedicated to exceeding expectations and driving impactful digital transformations for our valued clients."

Expressing enthusiasm about the rankings, Jef Loos, Head of Research Europe, Whitelane Research, added, "Hexaware's stellar performance in Whitelane's Europe IT Sourcing Study reflects their dedication to delivering value, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We congratulate them for driving transformative change and look forward to seeing them set newer benchmarks as a trusted partner for businesses across Europe."

To learn more about Whitelane's European study - Click Here

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,400 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 45+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises across the world to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)