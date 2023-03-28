Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hexaware, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, is proud to announce that its Chief Financial Officer, Vikash Jain, has won two highly respected awards for his exceptional contributions to the finance sector.

Vikash Jain won the Best CFO of the Year in IT & ITes at the ASSOCHAM Vibrant Bharat CFO Summit & Awards. The event was organized by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in New Delhi. ASSOCHAM is India's oldest Apex chamber that works as a conduit between the industry and the government, aiming to deliver actionable insights to strengthen the Indian ecosystem. The Vibrant Bharat CFO Summit & Awards is a premier annual event recognizing excellence in financial leadership and commemorating the diligence, innovation, and vision of the most extraordinary CFOs spanning various industries.

In addition, Vikash Jain was also presented with the CFO100 2023 Roll of Honor in the Capital Management category at the 13th Annual CFO100 2023 Programme in Mumbai. The CFO100 Programme is a highly coveted recognition that honors India's top 100 senior finance professionals who have made a difference with their insight, attitude, and leadership.

Speaking on this achievement, Vikash Jain said, "These awards reflect the incredible work being done at Hexaware. It is a privilege to be recognized alongside so many talented finance professionals in India, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this community. I am inspired by our progress so far, and I look forward to continuing to drive growth and success for our company."

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians are driven by our purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their IT landscapes. We put people first in everything we do and seek to improve people's lives by collaborating with our stakeholders to build a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

