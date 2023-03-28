New Delhi, March 28 : Chinese tech maker OnePlus is getting all braced up to launch another new device in the Indian smartphone market, and the company has already confirmed the same. This new phone is dubbed as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, and some of its key details have now been revealed as well.

As per the company announcement, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G phone will be launching along with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 in India on April 4. OnePlus has now gone ahead revealing the battery and charging capacity of the handset, while also teasing a second colour option. Let’s take a quick look at the details. Samsung A34 5G’s More Affordable Version Preparing To Launch in India; Find All Key Details Here.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G New Official Details Revealed :

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has been confirmed to be coming with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support via USB Type-C port. The promotional posters revealed also show the second colour option of the phone called Chromatic Gray. The other colour option that has been revealed earlier is the cheerful looking Pastel Lime shade. Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Imminent; Find All Known Details Here.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G – Expected Specifications & Price :

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone is expected to sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be coming with a 64MP primary camera at its back, while the front facing selfie snapper will be a 16MP unit.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is likely to run on Android 13 OS topped with the OxygenOS 13 skin.

The new upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is going to be a midrange smartphone and its MRP has been leaked, which is Rs 27,999. Hence, it is likely to be retailing at around Rs 25,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2023 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).