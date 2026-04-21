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New Delhi [India], April 21: On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya ji, the Hindu Shree Foundation (https://hindushreefoundation.com/) today urged Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to establish "Shankaracharya Study Centre" in the national capital. The Foundation has also proposed installation of a grand statue of the revered saint and a comprehensive museum to preserve and showcase the life, teachings, and legacy of the Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya ji.

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In his letter to the Prime Minister, Hindu Shree Foundation's President Dr. Shiv Chaudhary highlighted the need to promote and preserve India's Sanatan knowledge tradition through structured academic and cultural initiatives. The proposed study centre on Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya ji would serve as a hub for research, education, and dissemination of teachings related to Advaita Vedanta and Indian philosophy, he said.

The Hindu Shree Foundation acknowledged the Narendra Modi government's efforts in promoting India's spiritual and cultural heritage, citing landmark initiatives such as the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the transformation of Mahakaleshwar Temple. It also appreciated the installation of statues of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar Temple and Kedarnath Temple.

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Emphasising the enduring relevance of Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya ji's teachings, the Foundation noted his pivotal role in revitalising Hindu philosophy and unifying the country through spiritual thought. "His contributions to Advaita Vedanta continue to inspire values of unity, harmony, and spiritual growth," said Dr. Chaudhary.

The Hindu Shri Foundation has proposed several key initiatives under this plan:

- Establishment of Shankaracharya Study Centres in leading universities and educational institutions across India.

- Promotion of research on Vedanta, Upanishads, and Indian philosophy.

- Organization of youth-focused courses and seminars to strengthen cultural awareness.

- Translation and digital dissemination of Shankaracharya's works in modern languages.

"Under your leadership, such initiatives would significantly strengthen India's cultural heritage and inspire future generations. This project will serve as a meaningful national tribute on the occasion of Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya ji's birth anniversary. We urge you to consider the proposal positively and take necessary steps toward its implementation," said Dr Chaudhary in his letter to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

About Hindu Shree Foundation: The Hindu Shree Foundation is a registered charitable organisation working towards the preservation, restoration, and autonomy of India's temple traditions, aiming to restore their role as centres of national consciousness and social service.

For more details please contact: Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra , Founder-Convenor, 9871551323

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