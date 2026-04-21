IBM announced the launch of new industry-specific consulting strategies developed in collaboration with Adobe to address customer experience challenges. The initiative targets the airline and healthcare sectors, utilizing artificial intelligence to streamline how companies respond to consumer demands. The launch follows research from the IBM Institute for Business Value indicating that businesses lose an average of USD 29 million annually due to slow responses to customer needs.

The collaboration combines Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration capabilities with IBM’s AI suite, including Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator and IBM watsonx Orchestrate. According to the company, the goal is to help organisations move from reactive service models to predictive systems that anticipate customer requirements. Telegram Child S*xual Abuse: UK’s Ofcom Launches Investigation Into Platform, Teen Chat and Chat Avenue Over Grooming Risks.

Focus on Travel and Healthcare Friction

For the airline industry, the new solutions aim to integrate traveller context across both digital and physical touchpoints. This involves using AI to enable predictive personalisation, allowing airlines to adjust services based on real-time data such as flight delays or past passenger preferences. IBM has previously implemented similar AI-guided support systems for Riyadh Air using watsonx technology.

In the healthcare sector, the strategies focus on connecting patient identity and context across various channels. By reducing administrative friction and connecting fragmented data, the tools are designed to provide a more cohesive experience for patients navigating complex medical systems. IBM’s research highlights that currently, only 34% of the customer data collected by organisations is used to inform experience-related decisions.

The Financial Impact of Response Times

The IBM study revealed that 75% of executives believe their companies are too slow to adapt to changing customer needs. Furthermore, 88% of leaders noted that customers now expect brands to anticipate their needs before they are even expressed. The data suggests a significant financial incentive for improvement: organisations that act quickly on customer signals report 13% lower acquisition costs and a 6% higher retention rate.

Conversely, companies that struggle to detect and act on these signals saw their marketing return on investment (ROI) drop by 30 to 40 percentage points. Those that successfully implemented AI-driven responsiveness alongside governance frameworks reported a 38% increase in customer lifetime value.

IBM’s Financial Position and Strategic Shifts

The announcement comes as IBM continues its transition from a hardware-focused business to a software and services valuation model. The company reported revenue of USD 67.53 billion over the last twelve months, posting a growth of 7.62%. This shift is reflected in recent analyst ratings, with firms like Evercore ISI and RBC Capital maintaining "Outperform" ratings ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings report. John Ternus Becomes New Apple CEO: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Praises Outgoing Chief Tim Cook and His Work, Calling Him ‘Legend’.

In addition to customer experience tools, IBM has recently expanded its portfolio into cybersecurity with the launch of IBM Autonomous Security. These developments indicate a broader strategy to automate complex business processes with minimal human intervention. Investors currently observe the stock trading at a P/E ratio of 22.71, with the company offering a dividend yield of 2.65%.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IBM, Adobe ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).