Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 8: As CAT aspirants across India prepare for yet another competitive admission season, many are also pausing to ask a bigger question: What truly guarantees strong career outcomes after business school?

Stepping into this conversation with striking early results is HiveSchool, India's first specialised Sales Business School, which has announced an average placement of ₹15 LPA and a highest package of ₹30 LPA in just its very first placement cycle.

In its inaugural placement season (2024-25), HiveSchool recorded an average CTC of ₹14.76 LPA, with 33 students receiving 38 offers. Over 70% of these roles came from US-facing B2B startups, many backed by leading firms and hiring for critical revenue, sales, and GTM leadership roles. The numbers have already begun outperforming several Tier-2 MBA colleges and even select Mini IIMs drawing increasing attention from CAT aspirants looking beyond traditional MBA pathways.

With this early momentum, HiveSchool has now set a bold long-term vision: to become one of India's Top 20 B-Schools by 2030.

"We're not building a B-school to win brochure battles or chase legacy rankings," said Nikhil Gaur, Founder of HiveSchool. "We're building a school focused entirely on outcomes. If CAT aspirants are putting in two years of preparation, they deserve a direct line to real-world success. That's the gap we exist to fill."

A New Destination for Serious CAT Aspirants

HiveSchool is now scaling its fully offline, 9-month Postgraduate Program in Sales, Technology & Entrepreneurship, based in Gurugram. At a time when most CAT-driven MBA programs remain theory-heavy, HiveSchool's model is deeply execution-first.

Students work on:

* Live business simulations* Weekly founder-led problem statements* Role-specific sales and GTM sprints

Direct exposure to high-growth startup environments

The objective is simple: to create job-ready revenue leaders from Day 1.

"The online model helped us validate demand and placements," added Nikhil Gaur. "Going offline allows us to build culture, peer learning, and intensity at an entirely different level. CAT aspirants today don't just want degrees they want proof of outcomes."

The Three Pillars of the HiveSchool Model

HiveSchool's academic and placement framework rests on three core pillars:

1. Curriculum Built by Operators, Not Academics

Modules include founder-led sales strategy, sales operations, full-funnel GTM, revenue tech, and enterprise sales systems.

2. Mentorship by Startup Leaders

Students are mentored by senior operators from companies such as LinkedIn, MakeMyTrip, Zomato, and fast-scaling SaaS startups.

3. Outcome-Driven Placements

Students are placed into real revenue-critical roles like Account Executive, Founder's Office, Revenue Analyst, and GTM Strategist often working directly with founders, CROs, and GTM heads.

HiveSchool is also expanding its VC and startup partner network to actively support talent from underrepresented backgrounds and build a sustainable pipeline of next-generation sales leaders.

From Shark Tank to Offline Campus

HiveSchool's real-world learning philosophy gained national attention following its appearance on Shark Tank India, where Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt, advised the founders to move into a more immersive offline model. The team had already begun acting on this advice even before the episode aired and formally launched its offline Gurugram campus shortly thereafter.

What's Next for CAT Aspirants?

With admissions now open for its first full-scale offline PGP cohort, HiveSchool is positioning itself as a high-ROI alternative for ambitious CAT aspirants who care as much about placements and live exposure as they do about brand names.

About HiveSchool

HiveSchool is India's first business school dedicated to building elite Sales, GTM, and Startup talent for the global tech economy. Its flagship 9-month Postgraduate Program in Sales, Tech & Entrepreneurship is delivered fully offline in Gurugram and led by top startup operators. With a fast-growing placement record, strong VC and founder backing, and a sharply outcome-driven model, HiveSchool is redefining what business education can look like for India's next generation of operators.

Website: https://hiveschool.co

