Chennai, February 11: Gold prices in India traded marginally higher on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, as domestic rates stabilised after last week’s correction, supported by steady global cues and a softer rupee. Both physical and MCX gold prices saw modest gains, recovering part of the recent losses. Check the latest gold rates in major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

As per market data, 24-carat (pure) gold is trading in the range of INR 1,67,200 to INR 1,70,900 per 10 grams, while 22-carat (standard) gold is hovering between INR 1,53,200 and INR 1,56,400 per 10 grams across key markets. Gold Rate Today, February 10, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market experts say the slight uptick reflects renewed buying interest at lower levels after profit-booking pressure eased. While short-term fluctuations may continue, analysts remain positive on gold’s medium- to long-term outlook amid global economic uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and sustained safe-haven demand. Gold Rate Today in Vizag: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Visakhapatnam.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - February 11, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Mumbai INR 1,56,400 INR 1,70,900 Chennai INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Kolkata INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Bengaluru INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Hyderabad INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Ahmedabad INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Jaipur INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Lucknow INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Bhopal INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Srinagar INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Jodhpur INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Noida INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Ghaziabad INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200 Gurugram INR 1,53,260 INR 1,67,200

(Prices are approximate averages based on multiple market sources and reflect physical gold rates on February 11, 2026.)

Across India, both 22-carat gold commonly used for jewellery and 24-carat pure gold showed mild recovery after last week’s dip from record highs. Experts note that gold prices will continue to track global developments, currency movements, and central bank signals. Any fresh macroeconomic data or geopolitical developments could drive the next directional move in gold rates.

