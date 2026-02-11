Dausa, February 11: A Swift Desire car and a trailer collided head-on on Tuesday night near Kailai on National Highway-21 in the Sikandra police station area of Dausa district. All six people in the car died in the accident. Chaos ensued at the scene. Four injured people were brought to the hospital, and four were declared dead. One died at Dausa District Hospital, and one seriously injured died during treatment in Jaipur.

According to reports, a total of six people were injured in the accident, four of whom were taken to Sikandra Hospital for treatment. Doctors there declared Lokesh, son of Govardhan Yogi, Dilkhush, son of Banwari Yogi, Manish, son of Harimohan Yogi, and Ankit, son of Lalaram Bairwa, dead. All the deceased were residents of the same village, Kalakhoh. Delhi: 2 Killed, 3 Injured in Accident on Meerut-Delhi Highway, Investigation Underway.

Two individuals who were seriously injured received first aid and were referred to Dausa District Hospital. Unfortunately, Samay, the son of Ram Singh Yogi from Kalakhoh, was declared dead after examination. Another seriously injured individual, Naveen, the son of Mahesh Yogi, was transferred to Jaipur for further treatment, but he also succumbed to his injuries during that time. Dr. Vinod Meena, duty officer at Dausa District Hospital, stated that two injured individuals from a road accident near Kailai were brought to Dausa. One of them was declared dead, while the other was referred to Jaipur. The other was found dead upon examination, and his body has been moved to the mortuary. Noida Accident: 22-Year-Old Blinkit Delivery Executive Crushed to Death as Auto Overturns Onto E-Scooter After Car Collision.

Deadly Road Accident in Rajasthan

VIDEO | Rajasthan: At least five killed after a speeding car lost control and collided with trailer on NH-21 in Dausa late last night. More details are awaited. #DausaAccident #RajasthanNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/exzBumIznF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2026

#WATCH | Dausa, Rajasthan: Vinod Meena, Duty Officer, Dausa District Hospital says, "An accident took place at Kailai near Sikandra. Two patients came to us here and narrated the whole incident. One of the two, we have given primary treatment and referred him to Jaipur. After… pic.twitter.com/3m6vjdtcFk — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2026

"One is named Samay, and the other is Naveen. Naveen is the one we referred to Jaipur. Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and began investigating the cause of the accident. Police kept the bodies in the mortuary and informed the families," said Dr. Vinod. Police are investigating the incident.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)