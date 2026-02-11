Veteran Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026, after the Delhi High Court refused to extend his deadline in a decade-long cheque bounce case. The actor, widely recognized for his iconic comic timing, is now serving a six-month prison sentence following his failure to settle outstanding dues that have reportedly ballooned to approximately INR 9 crore. Rajpal Yadav Chequ Bounce Case: Music Producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav Extends INR 1.11 Crore Financial Help to Actor (Watch Video).

KRK Pledges Support to Rajpal Yadav, Calls for Industry Action

Following the news of the actor’s incarceration, self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R. Khan (KRK) took to social media to offer financial assistance. KRK announced a personal contribution of INR 10 lakh toward settling Yadav’s debt.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), KRK urged the Bollywood fraternity to unite and raise a collective sum of INR 5 crore. He suggested that if the industry could gather this amount, it might facilitate Yadav’s immediate release. "I am ready to give INR 10 lakhs for Rajpal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him INR 5cr! If he does pay back only INR 5cr, he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him," KRK wrote.

A Wave of Solidarity from the Fraternity

KRK is not the first to step forward. Several public figures have expressed solidarity with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor. Sonu Sood offered Yadav a role in his upcoming film, stating that a "signing amount" would be provided immediately to help his family. Sood emphasized that this was "dignity, not charity."

The Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav pledged INR 11 lakh for the actor’s family, citing human compassion during a "painful phase." The TV and film star Gurmeet Choudhary also voiced his support, urging producers and directors to find a collective solution for the senior artist. Sonu Sood Extends Help to Rajpal Yadav After He Surrenders in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Calls for Industry Support (View Post).

Moments before surrendering, an emotional Rajpal Yadav spoke to reporters and jail authorities, expressing a sense of isolation. "Sir, what should I do? I don't have the money. I see no other option. Here, we are all alone," he stated, adding that he felt abandoned by the industry he had served for over two decades.

