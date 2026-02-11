A Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court has issued an interim injunction against popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar, known online as CarryMinati, restraining him from publishing or circulating "defamatory, vulgar, and abusive" content targeting filmmaker Karan Johar. The order, passed on February 9, 2026, also directs social media platforms to remove existing videos that were identified as harmful to the director’s reputation. Govinda Slams Karan Johar Over ‘Govinda Naam Mera’; Claims Film Exploits Marital Allegations and Threatens ‘Rajinikanth Treatment’ (Watch Video).

Karan Johar Takes Legal Action Against CarryMinati Over ‘Roast’ Video

The legal dispute began after Johar filed a defamation suit against Nagar and his manager, Deepak Char. The filmmaker alleged that a recent "roast" video modeled after his talk show Koffee With Karan used derogatory language to ridicule him and damage the professional goodwill he has built over decades.

Judge Pandurang Bhosale, presiding over the case, observed that a prima facie case had been established. The court noted that the language used in the content appeared to be vulgar and targeted the filmmaker in an offensive manner.

Court Directives and Platform Accountability

While the original videos have reportedly been removed by Nagar, Johar’s legal team argued that the damage continues as third parties have created and circulated "reels" and short clips from the original footage.

In response, the court’s order extends beyond the primary creators. Ajey Nagar and associates are temporarily restrained from posting, re-posting, or giving interviews regarding the defamatory content. Social media platforms, specifically Meta (Facebook/Instagram) and Google (YouTube), have been directed to take down specific URLs and related videos. John Doe orders were issued to prevent anonymous users from re-uploading or circulating the restricted material.

The Defense Response

During the hearing, advocates representing Nagar submitted that the YouTuber had already voluntarily deleted the videos in question upon receiving notice. The defense argued that since the content was no longer on his channel, there was no surviving "cause of action" for the lawsuit.

However, the court maintained that an injunction was necessary to prevent further circulation and to protect the plaintiff’s rights while the suit is being decided.

Wider Legal Context

This ruling follows a series of legal victories for Karan Johar regarding his personality rights. In 2025, the Delhi High Court granted him protection against the unauthorized use of his name, voice, and likeness for commercial purposes, including AI-generated content and unauthorized merchandise. Karan Johar Announces Digital Detox, Says ‘Universe Give Me the Strength To Stay Away’.

The Mumbai court has scheduled further hearings to decide on the final interim relief application.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

